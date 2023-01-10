Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Year Orchestral Concerts Announced at The Ebell Of Los Angeles

Learn more about the upcoming performance lineup here!

Jan. 10, 2023  

New Year Orchestral Concerts Announced at The Ebell Of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles invites Angelenos to celebrate the start of 2023 and the Lunar New Year with two back-to-back orchestral performances featuring an array of very special guests. On Sunday, January 29, award-winning violinist Aubree Oliverson joins the Dream Orchestra and Daniel Suk for a dazzling New Year's celebration in The Ebell lounge. The very next day, on Monday, January 30, Chinese-American composer Nathan Wang welcomes all to a special Lunar New Year concert featuring the all-women Saltando Strings Ensemble.

"2023 is going to be such an extraordinary year of diverse and fascinating programs and performances at The Ebell," said Laurie Schechter, The Ebell of LA's Board president. "The Ebell is a welcoming home for LA artists and scholars, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the start of 2023, and also the Lunar New Year Festival with such exquisite programs. We look forward to celebrating at these events with our local community."

The 2023 New Year Programs Live in the Lounge at The Ebell of Los Angeles:

January 29, 2023: Dream New Year's Concert with violinist Aubree Oliverson and conductor Daniel Suk

3:00 p.m.; Tickets: $55-$75 each

The Dream Orchestra Los Angeles, under the baton of Daniel Suk, will be joined by award-winning Colburn School artist Aubree Oliverson to present a dazzling program featuring the beautiful violin concerto by Samuel Barber and other orchestral delights. Pricing tiers are determined by proximity to stage.

The Dream Orchestra is a nonprofit focused on providing work for local, world-class musicians and passionate, exciting and cutting-edge classical music performances for the community.

This special concert is made possible through a partnership between Dream Orchestra and The Ebell of LA.

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/dream-new-years-concert-01-29-23/

January 30, 2023: Lighting the Way Home: A Lunar New Year Concert with Nathan Wang and the Saltando Strings Ensemble

7:00 p.m.; Tickets: $10 per person; Free for students

Together with Chinese-American pianist and composer Nathan Wang (On Gold Mountain), the all-women Saltando Strings Ensemble will perform beloved traditional Chinese and Taiwanese folk tunes in honor of the Lunar New Year Festival, which traditionally celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year in many Asian cultures. The evening will be made even more special by the world premiere performance of a new work by Wang in honor of Anna May Wong, the renowned Chinese-American actress who was also recently honored by the US Mint as one of the new faces (and the first Asian American) to be featured on the US quarter.

"I hope that our performance will be able to transport listeners back to this iconic era and give them a sense of the courage and resilience that Wong exemplified throughout her career," said Wang about the upcoming premiere.

Nathan Wang's appearance has been made possible thanks to Singpoili Entertainment.

More Information: https://ebellofla.org/event/live-in-the-lounge-lighting-the-way-home-concert-01-30-23/




Interview: Director Halena Kays FEELS Amazing Collaboration With This ANGER Photo
Interview: Director Halena Kays FEELS Amazing Collaboration With This ANGER
Circle X Theatre Company starts off their new season with the west coast premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg’s Do You Feel Anger? opening January 21, 2023 at Atwater Village Theatre. Halena Kays directs the cast of Tasha Ames, Charlotte Gulezian, Rich Liccardo, Paula Rebelo, Casey Smith and Napoleon Tavale
Interview: Warren Leight of HOME FRONT at The Victory Theatre Photo
Interview: Warren Leight of HOME FRONT at The Victory Theatre
“There’s a bit of the feeling of that famous kiss in Times Square at the beginning of the play—- a feeling of infinite possibility at the end of the war, which is a version of America we all know. Many people don’t realize how harshly the pendulum swung back after that.”
Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend Photo
Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend
Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original 'Annie' and Tony Award nominee brings her show From Broad Street to Broadway to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.
BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series Photo
BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series
The vibrant opera star Angela Gheroghiu makes her return to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera series. Gheorghiu will enchant the stage with an unmatched repertoire, including Handel, Strauss, Tosti, Massenet, and more. Gheorghiu is accompanied by Alexandra Dariescu, piano and Alexandru Tomescu, violin.

More Hot Stories For You


Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This WeekendAndrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend
January 9, 2023

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original 'Annie' and Tony Award nominee brings her show From Broad Street to Broadway to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.
BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera SeriesBroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series
January 6, 2023

The vibrant opera star Angela Gheroghiu makes her return to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera series. Gheorghiu will enchant the stage with an unmatched repertoire, including Handel, Strauss, Tosti, Massenet, and more. Gheorghiu is accompanied by Alexandra Dariescu, piano and Alexandru Tomescu, violin.
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry TheatreHOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry Theatre
January 6, 2023

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble will play at Sherry Theater.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSEThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSE
January 6, 2023

Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in FebruaryDisney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in February
January 6, 2023

Orange County and Los Angeles theater-goers can get ready for a splash of enchantment as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life on stage! The highly-anticipated musical production will be playing at the Rose Center Theater from February 18th to March 5th.
share