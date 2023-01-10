New Year Orchestral Concerts Announced at The Ebell Of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles invites Angelenos to celebrate the start of 2023 and the Lunar New Year with two back-to-back orchestral performances featuring an array of very special guests. On Sunday, January 29, award-winning violinist Aubree Oliverson joins the Dream Orchestra and Daniel Suk for a dazzling New Year's celebration in The Ebell lounge. The very next day, on Monday, January 30, Chinese-American composer Nathan Wang welcomes all to a special Lunar New Year concert featuring the all-women Saltando Strings Ensemble.

"2023 is going to be such an extraordinary year of diverse and fascinating programs and performances at The Ebell," said Laurie Schechter, The Ebell of LA's Board president. "The Ebell is a welcoming home for LA artists and scholars, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the start of 2023, and also the Lunar New Year Festival with such exquisite programs. We look forward to celebrating at these events with our local community."

The 2023 New Year Programs Live in the Lounge at The Ebell of Los Angeles:

January 29, 2023: Dream New Year's Concert with violinist Aubree Oliverson and conductor Daniel Suk

3:00 p.m.; Tickets: $55-$75 each

The Dream Orchestra Los Angeles, under the baton of Daniel Suk, will be joined by award-winning Colburn School artist Aubree Oliverson to present a dazzling program featuring the beautiful violin concerto by Samuel Barber and other orchestral delights. Pricing tiers are determined by proximity to stage.

The Dream Orchestra is a nonprofit focused on providing work for local, world-class musicians and passionate, exciting and cutting-edge classical music performances for the community.

This special concert is made possible through a partnership between Dream Orchestra and The Ebell of LA.

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/dream-new-years-concert-01-29-23/

January 30, 2023: Lighting the Way Home: A Lunar New Year Concert with Nathan Wang and the Saltando Strings Ensemble

7:00 p.m.; Tickets: $10 per person; Free for students

Together with Chinese-American pianist and composer Nathan Wang (On Gold Mountain), the all-women Saltando Strings Ensemble will perform beloved traditional Chinese and Taiwanese folk tunes in honor of the Lunar New Year Festival, which traditionally celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year in many Asian cultures. The evening will be made even more special by the world premiere performance of a new work by Wang in honor of Anna May Wong, the renowned Chinese-American actress who was also recently honored by the US Mint as one of the new faces (and the first Asian American) to be featured on the US quarter.

"I hope that our performance will be able to transport listeners back to this iconic era and give them a sense of the courage and resilience that Wong exemplified throughout her career," said Wang about the upcoming premiere.

Nathan Wang's appearance has been made possible thanks to Singpoili Entertainment.

More Information: https://ebellofla.org/event/live-in-the-lounge-lighting-the-way-home-concert-01-30-23/