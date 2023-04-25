New Production of THE TEMPEST to be Presented at Antaeus Theatre Company This Summer

"Be not afeard. The isle is full of noises, sounds, and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not." Antaeus Theatre Company presents a new production of The Tempest, breathing new life into William Shakespeare's most musical play. Nike Doukas directs the five-week run, June 16 through July 17, at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale. Low-priced previews begin June 11.

A play of enduring enchantment, The Tempest is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic.

"It's also filled with images and references to the sounds of the magical island," says Doukas. "This felt central to me, and that's why we are having original music, live musicians and live Foley effects on stage. These elements will bring alive the wonder and magic, the darkness and light, and even the comedy of the play."

For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

Peter Van Norden leads the Antaeus ensemble as Prospero, with Anja Racić as Miranda; Peter Mendoza as Ferdinand, son of the King of Naples; Elinor Gunn as the invisible sprite, Ariel; and Leo Marks as the half monster, half human Caliban. Bernard K. Addison plays Antonio, John Allee is Sebastian, Adrian LaTourelle takes on dual roles as Alonso and Stephano, Saundra McClain portrays Gonzala and Erin Pineda is Trincula.

Considered to be the most poetic and magical of his comedies, The Tempest may have been Shakespeare's final play. Some believe that Prospero's final speeches signify Shakespeare's personal farewell to theater from the stage. Hailed as a stunning climax to the career of England's favorite dramatist, The Tempest is a play praising the glories of reconciliation and forgiveness.

The Tempest features original music composed by John Ballinger, performed live by John Allee on piano and John Harvey on percussion, and sound and Foley effects designed by Jeff Gardner. The creative team includes scenic designer Angela Balogh Calin, costume designer Julie Keen-Leavenworth, lighting designer Vickie Scott and properties designer Shen Heckel. The assistant stage manager is Talya Camras, and the production stage manager is Claire Fogle.

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located just a few blocks away from The Americana at Brand and the remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 36-seat performance/classroom space, and a theater classics library.

The Tempest runs June 16 through July 17, with performances on Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (no matinee on June 17; dark Monday, June 19). Four preview performances take place June 11 through June 15. Tickets to all performances are $40; tickets to previews are $20.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Artsakh Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 Artsakh Ave. (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible.

For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to antaeus.org.