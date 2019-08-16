Feinstein's at Vitello's Announces Concert Series Featuring New Musicals, Starting With Gregory Nabours

On Monday, September 9th, 2019 Feinstein's at Vitello's will kick off a brand new concert series: Feinstein's Presents mostly NEW musicals, with LA's own award-winning Gregory Nabours! Mostly NEW musicals will showcase the most exciting new musical theatre writers and composers from across the country in the heart of Studio City, Feinstein's at Vitello's! Co-produced and curated by Amy Francis Schott, producer of the long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals, each event will present a new musical in concert, or explore the work of one writer or writing team!

Join Gregory Nabours and an all-star cast on Monday, 9.9.19 for an evening of original work - including several world premiere songs - from his musicals THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, MARILYN! The New Musical, MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH, DOWN TO THE DARKNESS, and more! Performers will include: Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Carly Hughes (B'way: PIPPIN, CHICAGO, BEAUTIFUL; TV: "American Housewife"), Carrie St. Louis (B'way: ROCK OF AGES, WICKED), Emma Hunton (B'way: SPRING AWAKENING, national tour: NEXT TO NORMAL, WICKED; TV: "Good Trouble"), Garrett Clayton (TV: Link in "Hairspray Live"), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC; TV: "Black Monday", "Special"), Jonah Platt (B'way: Fiyero in WICKED, regional: world premiere A WALK ON THE MOON at ACT, TV "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"), and many more of Hollywood and Broadway's best and brightest!

Gregory Nabours is a Los Angeles-based composer/lyricist and music director. He is the co-creator of the popular Unauthorized Musical Parody series at Rockwell Table & Stage and is a founding member and Resident Composer of Coeurage Theatre Company. Since releasing his first award-winning musical The Trouble With Words in 2011, Gregory's music has been featured across the country, including a concert at the Kennedy Center for ASCAP's Broadway: Today and Tomorrow series. He's the composer for Marilyn! The New Musical, which recently debuted at Paris Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip and is currently set to open at the Ogonquit Playhouse on the East Coast. His work on a long list of theatrical productions has earned him three Ovation Awards, an LA Drama Critic's Circle Award, an LA Weekly Award, and an NAACP Award. Gregory is currently working on an original Bettie Page musical as well as an original James Dean musical, both set for debuts in New York. He has also been working with celebrated graphic novelist Wendy Pini on a musical adaptation of her graphic novel, Masque Of The Red Death, based on Edgar Allen Poe's story of the same name. Gregory, his husband Ryan, and their corgi Banjo Waddlebutt can be seen as recurring faces in Buzzfeed's popular series "Weird Things Couples Do."

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for VIP and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feinsteins-presents-mostly-new-musicals-gregory-nabours-tickets-68657810359. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Valet parking available with validation for $6.Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905 Parties of 7 or more must be booked directly with the venue by calling 818-769-0905





