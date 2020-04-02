New Audio Comedic Dramedy Podcast A PLACE CALLED FAIRNECK Out Now

Announcing the release of "A Place Called Fairneck," a new audio dramedy podcast by Los Angeles based actress, writer, and producer Eva Bilick. Her upcoming six-episode comedic scripted podcast, "A Place Called Fairneck," is loosely based on her upbringing in an orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey. On April 7, 2020, the story will be available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Castbox, and more.

Eva Bilick wrote, produced and stars in "A Place Called Fairneck." In addition, six other actors also lend their voices to the project, including Sean George, Miles Bryant, Hailey Graves, Emily Churchill, David Schwartzbaum, and Deven Martin. Kyle Andrews is the story consultant and consulting producer. The illustration is by Colin Dahlgren, editing is by Rama Vallury, and James Edwards composed the music.

"A Place Called Fairneck" is about a clever teenage journalist who comically recounts the tragic events that lead to a beloved member of her community dying in a freak plague-related accident the week before Passover. Are the plagues really back? What do high school crushes look like ten years later? Oh yeah, and who's about to die???

"This podcast was assembled with love, and it's with love and gratitude that we ask you to consider supporting the artists that crafted this work for you!" - Eva Bilick

Watch the official trailer here:









