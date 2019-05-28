NO JOKE: Political Satire On Immigration To Hit 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is around the corner, beginning June 13th, 2019, which will bring you the political satire, No Joke. Written by Gina Omilon, who previously ran her award-nominated dystopian play Revelation, in the 2016 HFF, No Joke explores the immigration crisis in the US.

Directed by Nathanael Johnson, the play has 2 actual immigrants as actors (Omilon - Canadian, and Nicola Tombacco - Italian), as well as a first-generation Mexican-American, Alexa Rocabado. (Rocabado was a cast member of Revelation in HFF16.)

There can't be a political discussion without social media of course, which winds the play together. Omilon, playing an Instagram influencing American, finds herself in conversation with a DACA recipient (Rocabado) who is now here illegally due to her missing her renewal period, and an Uber driver who is legally here from Italy (Tombacco) who is upset with illegal immigrants being able to stay while he pays so much money. Exploring all sides, including voices usually unheard, No Joke takes a look at what might not be such a black and white issue, but a "grey" issue, all under the guise of satirical comedy.

Show Dates are as follows at the Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood:

Sat. June 15th 3:00pm

Mon. June 17th 8:00pm

Fri. June 21st 7:30pm

Sat. June 22nd 1:00pm

Sun. June 23rd 5:00pm

Sat. June 29th 9:00pm

Theatre of NOTE Mainstage. 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tickets are $8 and are available online or at the door.

For tickets or more information, please go to: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6197





