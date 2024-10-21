NIGHTINGALE Stage Adaptation Comes to Atwater Village Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARVING ARTISTS US will make their LA debut production with the world premiere of NIGHTINGALE by Frederick Mensch- a stage adaptation of HBO’s 2014 film by the original screenwriter. This one person play features Lance A. Williams as PETER (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Kevin Can F*** Himself, & Equalizer 2), and is directed by Brandon Mendez Homer (2-3 select credits).

In NIGHTINGALE, Peter Snowden is the grocery clerk bagger. The one standing at the end of your conveyor belt. A funny, lovable man with a smile, but privately – he’s an army veteran wrestling with his identity after a life altering decision. With his heart on his sleeve, Peter spirals through phone calls and vlogs that are his cries for help in the digital void.

Written by Frederick Mensch

Directed by Brandon Mendez Homer

Opening Night: November 8th, 2024

Closing Night: November 17th, 2024

CAST

Lance A. Williams as Peter Snowden

J.J. Cotto as Robert Beasely

Akeira Cramer as Lillian

Lighting and Sound Designer Matt Richter

Stage Manager Bianca Rickheim

Produced by Maribel Martinez and Evan Isaac Lipkin

Presented by Starving Artists US

LOCATION: Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039

