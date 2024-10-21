NIGHTINGALE Stage Adaptation Comes to Atwater Village Theatre 

Performances run November 8-17.
STARVING ARTISTS US will make their LA debut production with the world premiere of NIGHTINGALE by Frederick Mensch- a stage adaptation of HBO’s 2014 film by the original screenwriter. This one person play features Lance A. Williams as PETER (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Kevin Can F*** Himself, & Equalizer 2), and is directed by Brandon Mendez Homer (2-3 select credits).
In NIGHTINGALE, Peter Snowden is the grocery clerk bagger. The one standing at the end of your conveyor belt. A funny, lovable man with a smile, but privately – he’s an army veteran wrestling with his identity after a life altering decision. With his heart on his sleeve, Peter spirals through phone calls and vlogs that are his cries for help in the digital void.
Written by Frederick Mensch
Directed by Brandon Mendez Homer
Opening Night: November 8th, 2024
Closing Night: November 17th, 2024
Lance A. Williams as Peter Snowden
J.J. Cotto as Robert Beasely
Akeira Cramer as Lillian
Lighting and Sound Designer Matt Richter
Stage Manager Bianca Rickheim
Produced by Maribel Martinez and Evan Isaac Lipkin
Presented by Starving Artists US
LOCATION: Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Videos