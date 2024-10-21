News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

NIGHTINGALE Stage Adaptation Comes to Atwater Village Theatre 

Performances run November 8-17.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
NIGHTINGALE Stage Adaptation Comes to Atwater Village Theatre  Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

STARVING ARTISTS US will make their LA debut production with the world premiere of NIGHTINGALE by Frederick Mensch- a stage adaptation of HBO’s 2014 film by the original screenwriter. This one person play features Lance A. Williams as PETER (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Kevin Can F*** Himself, & Equalizer 2), and is directed by Brandon Mendez Homer (2-3 select credits).

LATEST NEWS

Review: SHIPPING: A MUSICAL at Elysian Theatre
Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Khujo Goodie & James Worthy Return Together With New Single 'Ha Haaa'
B Angie B Returns With New Single 'It's You'

In NIGHTINGALE, Peter Snowden is the grocery clerk bagger. The one standing at the end of your conveyor belt. A funny, lovable man with a smile, but privately – he’s an army veteran wrestling with his identity after a life altering decision. With his heart on his sleeve, Peter spirals through phone calls and vlogs that are his cries for help in the digital void.

Written by Frederick Mensch
Directed by Brandon Mendez Homer

Opening Night: November 8th, 2024
Closing Night: November 17th, 2024

CAST

Lance A. Williams  as Peter Snowden

J.J. Cotto  as Robert Beasely

Akeira Cramer  as Lillian

Production Team

Lighting and Sound Designer Matt Richter

Stage Manager Bianca Rickheim

Produced by Maribel Martinez and Evan Isaac Lipkin
Presented by Starving Artists US

LOCATION: Atwater Village Theatre 

3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos