'NIGHT MOTHER is Now Playing at The Elite Theatre Company

The Elite Theatre Company will welcome audiences to its next Main Stage production, 'night, Mother, April 22, 2022 through May 22, 2022. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Marsha Norman's astonishing play explores a mother's and daughter's lives, relationships and up-to-the-minute life- defining choices with unblinking honesty, raw humor, and suspense.

Thelma Cates (Mama), an aging mother and widow lives with her daughter, Jessie. Jessie is the divorced mother of a hoodlum son, who - unsatisfied and depressed - struggles with life as an unemployed epileptic. This particularly quiet evening seems no different to any other - one of grocery lists, crochet, television, hot chocolate, and caramels. But enough is enough for Jessie and a shattering revelation is in the air. Jessie comes into the room with her father's old revolver and confesses to her mother that she is going to kill herself - tonight. At first, Mama laughs it off, thinking Jessie is just making a sick joke. As Mama pleads for Jessie to reconsider her decision, old secrets are revealed, and long-ignored feelings rise to the surface. As this may prove to be the last evening they share, it seems they have much to talk about, to unexpected effect.

Showtime's are Friday-Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Additional Thursday show May 19, 2022 at 8pm. THIS PRODUCTION WILL BE PRESENTED WITHOUT AN INTERMISSION. Information at www.theelite.org. The show is for adult audiences. Strong subject matter, adult concepts, suicide, loud noises. Parental discretion is advised.