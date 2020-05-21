NFMLA Announces Panel 'Breaking Into Episodic TV Writing'

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with television writer Elaine Loh.

Elaine recently wrote on the new GOSSIP GIRL reboot for HBO Max and is now writing on Dynasty for The CW. She is a fellow of the HBO Writers Program and a NFMLA alum. Elaine will discuss what it takes to hone your skills, elevate your work and transition into writing for TV.

  • Moderator: Varda Bar-Kar | NFMLA Board Member and Film + TV Director (Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1, Big Voice)

  • Panelist: Elaine Loh, Writer | GOSSIP GIRL (HBO Max)

Attendees will be able to ask questions! More information and tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfmla-panel-breaking-into-episodic-tv-writing-tickets-106030391756


