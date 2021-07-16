NEW BEGINNINGS Will Be Performed at Placer Rep This Month

New Beginnings: a new work about the historic Placer County Roundhouses is a love-letter to Placer County history, produced by Placer Repertory Theater at William Jessup University on July 31st, 2021.

This event features a new play about the historic R, live music from the instructors' band at Rockstar Music Academy, and outreach tables hosted by Rocklin and Roseville Historical Societies.

Placer Repertory Theater commissioned this play by Rocklin local Ryan Gerberding, a graduate of the Placer Repertory Theater mentorship program. The actors perform a variety of characters from a script rich with local historical references, to bring this lively, comedic, romantic, yet poignant testament to human and community resilience to life. Audiences are invited to provide feedback, and to NAME THAT PLAY.

The Rocklin Roundhouse was an economic engine and cultural touchstone for the surrounding town for over forty years, until all that changed. Based on true events, this play follows Mast Mechanic L.L. Timmins and the citizens of Rocklin as they deal with the removal of their town's beloved roundhouse and the construction of the new roundhouse in Roseville. Taking place from 1905 to 1908, this story chronicles the town's struggle to maintain its community in the face of the never-ending march of progress.

"This is truly a community coming together to share its history. The Rocklin Historical Society, the Roseville Historical Society and Southern Pacific Railroad History Center's president Scott Inman were all extremely helpful with the research that allowed us to bring this story to life," said director/dramaturg T.S. Forsyth.



At the Rocklin and Roseville Historical Society outreach tables, attendees of both the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings are encouraged to learn more about these organizations, their missions and programs. Audiences are also invited to a post-show Q&A where they may ask questions of the performers and director, share local family history and help to NAME THAT PLAY. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended, as seats are limited due to social distancing. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.com at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-beginnings-a-new-work-about-the-historic-placer-county-roundhouses-tickets-161593782353.