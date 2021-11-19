NEVER SWIM ALONE Extended At Open Fist Theatre Company



Open Fist Theatre Company extends Never Swim Alone, a slyly witty and unexpectedly suspenseful short play about two men locked in a ruthless competition of one-upmanship, through December 12.

The 30-minute one-act by acclaimed Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor runs as a companion piece to the hour-long The Soldier Dreams by the same playwright, a darkly funny and moving play about life, death, grief-and dancing.

Written by Daniel MacIvor and directed by Amanda Weier. The Soldier Dreams features Stephanie Crothers, Carmella Jenkins, Conor Lane, Schuyler, Amy Moorman, Ethan Niven, Stevie-Jean Placek, Scott Roberts, David Shofner, Casey Sullivan. Never Swim Alone features Bryan Bertone, Emma Bruno, Dylan Maddalena.