NATAS Announces The Passing Of Linda Giannecchini

Linda Giannecchini died at home on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, in San Francisco, CA of natural causes





In the five decades during which she shared her time and talents with NATAS, Linda held nearly every elective office in our Academy and for good reason. She was unmatched in her dedication to NATAS, to our Emmy(R) Awards, to her colleagues and friends, and to her work. She served as a chapter president, governor, Vice Chair and Secretary of the Executive Committee, and just begun her eighth term as a National Trustee. She also served tirelessly as chair of several committees, including the Academy's Awards Committee, where her steady hand and focus on detail was critical to maintaining the high standards of our Emmy(R) competitions.



Linda's long television career included work as a Producer, Director, Line Producer, Assistant Director, Production Coordinator, Electronic Graphics, Closed Captioner, and Event Planner; her productions included myriad cooking shows, public affairs programs, sporting events, concerts, telethons, conventions, award shows, and corporate productions. She was honored with two regional Emmy Awards and numerous nominations, the Governors' Award, a NATAS Service Medallion for distinguished service, and induction to the Silver Circle.



Linda's credits and accolades barely begin to capture the depth and dimension of her selfless service. Simply said, no one worked harder, or cared more, for our Academy and its values. It is perhaps fitting that Linda;s last day in this life was spent participating in the NATAS Trustees meeting. While she wasn't feeling well enough to join the meeting in Denver, Linda still managed to participate by phone, texting wise comments and advice to her fellow Board members.



"Linda brought a personal passion to every day and to every project. The Academy is better for her service, and we are all blessed to have known her," remarked NATAS Chairman, Terry O'Reilly



In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Linda Giannecchini Professional Development Scholarship Fund at the San Francisco Northern CA Chapter of NATAS at The National Academy of Television Arts & Science, San Francisco / Northern California Chapter. 4317 Camden Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403-5007



More information on remembrances will follow on The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) website at http://www.emmyonline.tv







