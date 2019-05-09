Musical Theatre West Announces 2019-2020 Season

Musical Theatre West (MTW) returns to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center with a line-up of West Coast regional premieres, Tony Award -winning classics, and a new family favorite, opening with the West Coast regional theater premiere of Something Rotten! (October 18 November 3, 2019); Ragtime (February 7 - 23, 2020); Mame (March 27 - April 12, 2020); and the West Coast Regional Premiere of Treasure Island (July 10 - 26, 2020).

And this holiday season MTW delivers a bonus production, the Southern California premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (December 6- 15, 2019). Phone and online Season Subscriptions are available now, offering best seats and prices at www.musical.org, by calling (562) 856-1999 or at MTW's Ticket Office. Single ticket sales begin September 18, 12:00 p.m.

WEST COAST REGIONAL PREMIERE

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

October 18 November 3, 2019

Music and Lyrics: Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick

Book: Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell

Welcome to the Renaissance! From the co-director of The Book of Mormon and the producer of Avenue Q comes something original something fresh...Something Rotten! Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are

stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

RAGTIME

February 7 23, 2019

Book: Terrence McNally

Composer: Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics: Lynn Ahrens

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this musical tapestry depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy white suburban family in turn-of-the-century America, who collide in pursuit of the American Dream. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and winning for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, Ragtime is a powerful portrait of life during the turn-of-the-century, exploring America's timeless contradictions of freedom and prejudice, wealth and poverty, hope and despair.

MAME

March 27 April 12, 2020

Music and Lyrics: Jerry Herman

Book: Jerome Lawrence ; Robert Edwin Lee

Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death! That's the motto of Mame Dennis, one of musical theatre's all-time greatest heroines, in this brassy, tuneful, hilarious and touching adaptation of Patrick Dennis's bestseller, Auntie Mame. A Roaring Twenties socialite, Mame sets out to teach her orphaned nephew the nature of free living and free thinking, attempting to keep him from the clutches of the uptight world of his late father's estate executor and, later, his fianc e. One of Jerry Herman's most celebrated scores, features the classics Mame, Open a New Window, If He Walked into My Life, and We Need a Little Christmas.

WEST COAST PREMIERE

TREASURE ISLAND

July 10 26, 2020

Book and Lyrics: Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark

Music: Marc Robin

Based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson

Get ready for the swashbuckling musical of a lifetime as Musical Theatre West presents the West Coast Premiere of this musical adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's favorite childhood adventure story. Excitement runs high with pirates, treasure maps and mutiny on the high seas, and pieces of eight follows Jim Hawkins, an ordinary youth who is drawn into a dangerous race for buried treasure against the treacherous Long John Silver.

HOLIDAY BONUS ONLY 11 PERFORMANCES

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PREMIERE

Irving Berlin's

HOLIDAY INN

December 6 15, 2019

Music and Lyrics: Irving Berlin

Book: Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge

Based on the classic film, this joyous musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," Heat Wave," and "White Christmas." Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. He quickly discovers life isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. So Jim and Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare, turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn that celebrates each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July.

Season subscriptions are now on sale, offering, best seats and package pricing. For tickets or more information, at www.musical.org, by calling (562) 856-1999 or at MTW's Box Office at 4350 East 7th Street in Long Beach. Single ticket sales begin September 18, 12:00 p.m.





