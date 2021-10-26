Music Theatre International's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Comes to The Broadwater Next Month

P3 Theatre Company will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. P3 Theatre Company's performance is scheduled for November 14, 2021 at the Broadwater Theater (Black Box) in Hollywood, CA.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

"We are thrilled to celebrate the return of live theatre with this amazing global event!" stated Jon Peterson, Executive Artistic Director of P3 Theatre Company. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue."

Presented by: P3 Theatre Company; Directed by: Jon Peterson; Musical Direction by: Bill Wolfe; Starring: Jodi Marks, Jon Peterson, Deborah Robin, Ally Teeples, and Mark Torres

IMPORTANT: Proof of Vaccination against COVID-19 or a Negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) is required along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend in-person shows.

Where: The Broadwater (Black Box), 1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038

Performance Date: November 14, 2021 @ 2pm

Running Time: 65 minutes without an intermission

Ticket Prices: $25

Ticket Link: https://our.show/p3-theatre-company/49490