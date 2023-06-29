Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University Sets the Stage For 2023-24 Fall/Winter Season

The Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University has announced its highly anticipated 2023-2024 Fall/Winter season with a line up that will leave audiences mesmerized. From August through February 2024, a fusion of extraordinary artistry and groups from the realms of jazz, contemporary dance, classical music, ballet folklórico, film, theatre, and multi-genre performances unite to transcend cultural boundaries.

The series kicks off with “Symphony in the Cities,” an outdoor symphony serenade beneath the stars with Maestro Carl St. Clair. “LatinXoxo,” promises to weave a spellbinding tapestry of dynamic storytelling, while Disney's beloved masterpiece, “The Little Mermaid,” takes on new life as a live orchestra accompanies this timeless tale. The breathtaking celebration of Día de Los Muertos with the soul-stirring fusion of Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and the extraordinary Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar are all special events included in this dynamic series.

Among the many highlights of this season, one stands out as a true beacon of innovation and artistry. The Marybelle Musco Contemporary Dance Series, an extraordinary creation conceived by the center’s co-founding benefactor, Marybelle Musco. This groundbreaking series will showcase three acclaimed professional dance companies: the awe-inspiring Mark Morris Dance Group, the incomparable Camille A. Brown & Dancers, and the visionary MOMIX. These companies will perform but also engage with students through the transformative Leap of Art Residencies. General ticket sales begin Monday, July 10 at 9 a.m. at muscocenter.org.

“Marybelle Musco has a lifetime interest in dance and is deeply knowledgeable about where dance is today,” said Richard T. Bryant, executive director of Musco Center. “We are thrilled to partner with her to bring this exciting new dance series to Chapman University. This collaboration will provide a powerful platform for creative expression and cultural exchange.”

Dr. Giulio M. Ongaro, Dean of Chapman University’s College of Performing Arts stated, “The Leap of Art residencies have been providing unparalleled access to outstanding artists who have challenged and inspired our students, not just in COPA but across the whole university. I am particularly grateful to Marybelle Musco for her vision in establishing the Marybelle Musco Contemporary Dance Series. I am really looking forward to those concerts and to seeing the fruits of the work these guest artists will do with the students of our nationally-ranked Department of Dance.”