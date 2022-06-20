Multi-Platinum Linda 'Peaches' Tavani To Perform At Catalina Jazz Club

In the month that celebrates Black music around the world, multiple Grammy Award nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani is preparing for her Catalina jazz Club debut on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 7:30. Delivering her signature sultry voice, beauty, and showmanship to her home Los Angeles audience, Tavani and her band are poised to put on yet another unforgettable show.

"Linda is a musical force and everyone in the room knew they were witnessing one of the greats," describes local resident and filmmaker Marc Fusco. "She was electric-it was just a great show."

During her 90-minute set that will include her latest single "Give Me Love" and 2019's "How Many times," Linda seamlessly will work in a few of her massive hits from Peaches and Herb such as "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love." All of which are still played on the radio everywhere in the world and are constantly heard in countless movies, television shows, and commercials.

Linda is very active in her community and keen on giving back with Wow Jam International, a non- profit which she cofounded with her husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner city outreach to the poorest communities in the world.

Linda's currently recording her new album that will be released in early spring 2023, followed by a national tour. For more information, please visit LindaPeaches.com. For more information on the performance visit www.catlinajazzclub.com