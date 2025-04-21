Mount Wilson Observatory Unveils 2025 Lineup Including Concerts, Films, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mount Wilson Observatory, Southern California’s esteemed home to several of the most groundbreaking astronomical discoveries in history, has announced its 2025 season of public events and telescope observing opportunities.

Once again, the Observatory’s 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes—the largest in the world made available to the public—will be open for stargazing. The Observatory’s popular lecture series, Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes, will feature speakers on astronomy and other topics of relevance to the Observatory, followed by an evening of viewing on the telescopes. The Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome series—curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan (Principal Cellist, Long Beach Symphony)—takes advantage of the astonishing acoustics in the 100-inch telescope dome. MWO launches Matinees on the Mountain, a new movie series featuring a selection of Sci-Fi features and shorts. Daytime and Engineering tours provide a behind-the-scenes look into the telescopes and infrastructure of the institution, established by George Ellery Hale in 1904.

The 2025 season begins on May 10, with the first Talks & Telescopes of the year, featuring Dr. Phil Korngut from Caltech, who will be talking about SPHEREx, NASA’s newest space telescope, followed by an evening of stargazing (weather permitting). The following week sees the first Matinees on the Mountain, with a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey on May 17. Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome makes its 2025 debut on May 25, which will see the return of the exquisite jazz of Peter Erskine & the Lounge Art Ensemble. On the July 20, 1969 anniversary of the first person to walk on the moon, the hugely popular concert series will welcome astronaut and violinist Sarah Gillis in a very special performance celebrating humankind's feat.

2025 EVENTS

SATURDAY EVENING TALKS & TELESCOPES

May through October, the Observatory welcomes the public to Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes in its Auditorium followed by picnic dining, and then stargazing through the 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes as the skies get dark.

May 10

Dr. Phil Korngut, Caltech, SPHEREx Instrument Scientist – The Saga of SPHEREx: NASA’s all-sky spectroscopic mapping machine

June 14

David Wilson, Co-Founder & Director, Museum of Jurassic Technology – No One May Ever Have The Same Knowledge Again: Letters to Mount Wilson Observatory, 1915-1935

July 12

Dr. Rosaly M.C Lopes, Deputy Director for Planetary Science, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory – Volcanism in the Solar System

August 9

Mike Brown, Professor of Planetary Astronomy, Caltech – Planet Nine from Outer Space

September 13

Lia Halloran, Professor of Art, Department of Art Chair, Chapman University - A Bigger Infinity

October 11

Prof. Jenny Krestow, Glendale Community College & Dr. Chris Burns, Carnegie Science Observatories – Decoding Cosmic Rainbows

MATINEES ON THE MOUNTAIN

May 17

2001: A Space Odyssey. Join MWO for the 1968 epic science fiction film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick, noted for its scientifically accurate depiction of spaceflight, pioneering special effects, and widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential films ever made.

June 21

Sci-Fi Silent Shorts with Joe Rinaudo and the Livonian Cinema. Historian and Preservationist Joe Rinaudo brings his hand-cranked 35mm projector and collection of silent films up the mountain, including A Trip to the Moon and The Eclipse by George Méliès.

July 26

Contact. Based on the 1985 novel by Carl Sagan, Contact stars Jodie Foster as Dr. Eleanor "Ellie" Arroway, a SETI scientist who finds evidence of extraterrestrial life and is chosen to make first contact.

August 23

Astronomical Short Films with LA Filmforum. Los Angeles Filmforum presents early scientific films that venture to understand and represent the cosmos.

September 27

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) + Bob Baker Marionettes. An Indiana electric lineman finds his quiet life turned upside down after a close encounter with a UFO. We also encounter the Bob Baker Marionettes, who bring us stringed astronomers and puppets made for the production of the film.

October 25

TBD

SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERTS IN THE DOME

The finest music performed in the remarkable acoustics of the 100-inch dome! Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome presents daytime performances—two per date —May through October. The series, featuring jazz or classical programs, is thoughtfully curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan (Principal Cellist, Long Beach Symphony). The 100-inch dome is a 20th century temple to science whose acoustics rival the great cathedrals of Europe and provides a unique setting for this ambitious concert series.

May 25

Peter Erskine & the Lounge Art Ensemble

Peter Erskine, drums, Bob Sheppard, saxophone, Darek Oles, bass. Carte Blanche to the Trio. Jazz repertoire will be announced from the stage.

June 29

Cellissimo

Cécilia Tsan and Allan Hon, cellos. An eclectic program for two cellists/friends playing a World Premiere, "Ready to Rumble" by Gernot Wolfgang, and an arrangement of Bach Chaconne, a Barrière Sonata and an Offenbach duet.

July 20

Celebrating the First Walk on the Moon with Sarah Gillis Astronaut-Violinist.

Sarah Gillis, Martin Chalifour (violins), Andrew Duckles (viola), Cécilia Tsan (cello), and Tim Durkovic (piano). Sarah Gillis is the extraordinary astronaut/space engineer who flew to space in September 2024 on Polaris Dawn, where she played John Williams "Rey's Theme" (Star Wars, The Force Awakens). For this concert—with John Williams' blessing—Gillis plays the violin and piano version of that piece, especially for the Mount Wilson music series, as a celebration of the anniversary of the first human steps on the Moon taken by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. She will then join Martin Chalifour, Concertmaster of the LA Philharmonic, pianist Tim Durkovic, violist Andrew Duckles, and cellist Cécilia Tsan to perform Schumann Piano Quintet. The program will also include Beethoven Piano Trio, Op. 11. For the first time in MWO’s concert series, there will be chamber music played with piano! Gratitude to Drew Dembowski who is generously lending his Steinway for the concert; that piano successively belonged to two iconic musicians: (Jascha Heifetz and Pete Jolly).

August 3

Zelter String Quartet

Kyle Gilner and Gallia Kastner (violins), Carson Rick (viola), and Allan Hon (cello).

Back by popular demand, this vibrant string quartet of young musicians will offer a beautiful program including a World Premiere by Todd Mason (“The City of Angels”) and Beethoven quartets.

August 17

Celebrating Ben Powell

Leah Zeger (violin & vocals), Zach Dellinger (viola), Cécilia Tsan (cello), Roch Lockyer (guitar & vocals), and Brian Netzley (bass).

Honoring the late Ben Powell, violinist extraordinaire who passed away in 2024. The ensemble will perform music from various genres, honoring his exceptional versatility on the violin and his beautiful soul.

August 31

Leelou and Friends

Leelou (vocals & cello), Tony Bredelet (vocals & guitar), and Arnaud Dunoyer (keyboard).

Leelou, the young vocalist who was in the finals of The Voice in 2017 at age 11 and is now touring as Nefertari in the Musical "The 10 Commandments" in Europe. The performance will include a variety of songs featuring the various genres that Leelou loves.

September 21

New Hollywood String Quartet

Tereza Stanislav, Rafael Rishik (violins), Robert Brophy (viola), Andrew Shulman, and Cécilia Tsan (cellos).

This concert will offer an all-Schubert program: the “Quartettsatz” and then the “String Quintet, D956” for which they will be joined by cellist Cécilia Tsan.

October 5

Musical Friends

Roger Wilkie (violin), Jonah Sirota (viola), Cécilia Tsan (cello), Geoff Osika (bass), Gigi Brady (oboe), and Sergio Coelho (clarinet).

A winds & strings celebration. This program, curated by Jonah Sirota, will include works by Hans Gal, Britten, Prokofiev.

October 19

Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas

Carte Blanche to Los Angeles’ all-female Mariachi Band

Photo credit: Melissa Dougherty

Comments