Mon Laferte Reschedules Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Mon Laferte concert originally scheduled for February 26, 2022, at Walt Disney Concert Hall has been postponed to June 8, 2022.

Mon Laferte Singer and songwriter Mon Laferte is one of the most revered, respected, and beloved musicians in Chile today. Her music brings together the sonic traditions of her native country and that of Mexico, where she lives, with the maximalist punch of globally minded pop, while her lyrics powerfully address the issues facing women, people of color, and the impoverished in Latin America.

Defiantly outspoken, she's also the winner of four Latin Grammys, including most recently Best Singer Songwriter Album, for her 2021 album Seis. Written in the mountains of Tepoztlán, Mexico, and inspired by both Mexican singer Chavela Vargas-whose songs freely celebrated love between women-and by the 2019 protests against human rights abuses in Chile, the album was also nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. Her most recent album, 1940 Carmen, released in October 2021, is a snapshot of her time in Los Angeles, during the first semester of that year.

Tickets for the original February 26 date will be valid for the new June 8 date. For other ticket options including exchange, account credit, donation or refund, please contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org or 323 850 2000.