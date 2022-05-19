Mike Stoller & Corky Hale Present Josephine Beavers Live At The Catalina Jazz Club, May 25

Mike Stoller & Corky Hale present Josephine Beavers with live at The Catalina Jazz Club, May 25, 2022 at 7:00pm.

As she makes her Catalina Jazz Club debut, critically acclaimed singer & recording artist, JOSEPHINE BEAVERS brings her timeless feel to Jazz and the American Songbook Standard and presents them in a fresh and contemporary light. Josephine will be backed by award-winning conductor, pianist, arranger Ed Vodicka and his all star steptet, including legendary drummer Harold Jones (Tony Bennett), John Chiodini, Charles Owens, Nolan Shaheed, Edwin Livingston, and Nick Mancini.

Josephine's charted album :"Prime Time" wowed critics with her lyrical interpretations and was a favorite pick with jazz stations and listeners around the country. Recorded at Capitol Records, mixed by Al Schmitt, the album featured such music icons as Conte Condoli, Pete Christlieb, Johnny Frigo and Howard Levy.

Josephine drew her artistic inspirations from such music icons as Peggy Lee, Lena Horne, and Mel Torme. She has performed concerts nationwide including the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Feinstein's in NYC and Los Angeles, Chicago's historic Regal Theatre, and opened for the Count Basie Orchestra.

Josephine's special guest is the legendary Corky Hale, American jazz harpist, pianist, flutist and vocalist. Hale has accompanied a who's who of iconic artists such as Billie Holiday, Chet Baker, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand, among others.

