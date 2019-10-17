Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE Begins Performances at the Ahmanson 10/23

Performances will begin for Mike Birbiglia's one-man comedy "The New One" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on October 23. Following its Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway debut, "The New One" will play the Ahmanson through November 24 with the opening set for Friday, October 25.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, "The New One" is directed by Seth Barrish ("Sleepwalk with Me") with set design by Beowulf Boritt ("Act One," "Come From Away"), lighting design by Aaron Copp ("Red State Blue State") and sound design by Leon Rothenberg ("The Nance," "The Boys in the Band"). "The New One" is produced by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy and Caroline Hirsch and Lucas McMahon.

Birbiglia's previous plays "Sleepwalk with Me," "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" and "Thank God for Jokes" all earned Lortel Award nominations for "Best Solo Show" with "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" winning the 2011 award. "The New One" won the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for "Outstanding Solo Performance." In "The New One," Birbiglia delves back into his own life to tell a new story in a new way with the same heart and humor his fans have come to expect.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You