Mid-World Players Opens Back Up With Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Mid-World Players opens back up at The Found Theatre in Long Beach, California, with their production of Green Day's American Idiot. After a year and a half of only performing virtual shows over the pandemic, Mid-World is ready to open their doors back up to the world and invite those in to experience a performance unlike any other. While in remembrance of an event that shattered a nation twenty years ago, they also reflect the past year, with this new vision of idiot America.

American Idiot is the story of Johnny, Tunny and Will struggling to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled friends flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship.

Director Jesse Seann Atkinson has brought a group of eighteen talented actors to the stage to to tell the story of these characters in a brand new light. " Don't expect the normal concert version of this story, but instead, prepare yourself for an intimate look at each one of these characters trying to survive, grow, rise, fall, and find themselves in a nation that never seems to wake itself up. "

American Idiot is an energy-fueled rock opera that features such popular songs as 21 Guns, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, When It's Time, Holiday, and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

The cast stars Kyle Harrington as Johnny, Ryan Kann as Will, Patrick Castillo as Tunny, Lily Edwards as Whatsername, Claire Griswold as Heather, Lauren South as The Extraordinary Girl, and Jesse Seann Atkinson as St. Jimmy, with Randy Acosta, Jennifer Harmon, John Predny, Laura Miller, Sophie Nagatoshi, Nicholas Clements, Brandon Butler, Cam Burchard, Celeste Moon, Jonny Rodriguez, and Katie Smith.

Purchase tickets and learn more here.

The musical does contain adult content, mature language, sexual situations and drug use. All attendees must present their vaccination card upon arrival.