Mid-World Players At The Found Theatre Presents Stephen Dolginoff's PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL

Mid-World Players is at it again with this West Coast Premiere of Stephen Dolginoff's Panic: A Live Radio Musical, directed by Jesse Seann Atkinson. With special permission from Mr, Dolginoff, MWP were able to film a one-night only, filmed production, of this comedic musical, celebrating that momentous occasion where radio became a realistic event when Orson Welles and The Mercury Theatre presented the infamous radio broadcast of H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds.

When Panic begins, time has passed since the fateful night of the historic Halloween broadcast. The now famous actor/director Orson Welles has gathered his Mercury Theatre players back together at CBS studios to present a brand new "live radio musical" which cleverly dramatizes how the broadcast was originally devised, performed and received. As Welles hosts, the company re-enacts the zany story of how the cautious producer John Houseman, the ethical writer Howard Koch, and the egotistical actors couldn't stop him from creating what he was sure would be his ticket to fame in Hollywood. But in the process, Welles also created panic and pandemonium when many listening Americans mistakingly believed that the radio drama was a news report declaring a real invasion from Mars! Was it an accident, or was it Welles' plan all along? Either way, Orson Welles, H.G Wells and CBS Radio would never be the same.

In this new musical, award winning author/composer Stephen Dolginoff (THRILL ME) has blended historical fact, a splash of fiction, a dose of comedy and plenty of music, to tell the incredible behind-the-scenes story, "warts and all," of Orson Welles' notorious radio adaptation. Mid-World Players has brought live theatre back, with actors performing together on stage, following Covid guidlines, and bringing this fantastical story to you, in the comfort of your own home. Featuring the hit songs Hollywood Doesn't Call, Panic, and Center of Attention, you'll be singing along before you know it, and who knows, "perhaps you'll never look up at the stars the same way again."

Starring Jesse Seann Atkinson as Orson Welles, Jared Rayment as John Houseman, Sam Gianfala as Howard Koch, Selena Browning as Evelyn, Rick Browning as Jimmy, Jessica Arcuri as Penny and Brendan Charles as Max, with Nick Bravo at the piano.

Once you donate on the GoFundMe page, you'll receive a Vimeo link, via email, to the production, that will be good for 24 hours.

Watch the trailer below!

www.gf.me/u/zm5fyi