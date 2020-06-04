Michelle Danner Acting School Announces Online, interactive Acting Classes

Michelle Danner Acting School has announced a lineup of online, interactive acting classes for students of all levels.

ACTING & IMPROVISATION INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES FOR CHILDREN & TEENS

In this online interactive class, students will develop a solid acting technique and foundation. Working on fun improvisational games & exercises. Students will also work on auditioning for film and television material and practice auditioning techniques. They will also be working on scenes & monologues from comedy to drama.

Saturday 9am -11am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting June 13th.

Saturday 10am - 12am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting June 13th.

Friday 10am - 12am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting June 19th.

For more information email actingclass@michelledanner.com.

FILM MAKING & ACTING ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Ages 8 - 11 years, Ages 12 - 15 years

Ages 16 may be able to go into the adult classes

Shoot, act in, and edit your own film while discovering how movies are made. Learn the fundamentals of acting and film making, as you learn to compose a story. Plan a production schedule, write the script, set up your lighting and shoot your short films in HD, adding special effects as you edit.

What Students Learn:

- The movie making process start to finish

- How to use a camera to tell stories via shooting techniques

- How to work on a team

- How to give and receive constructive feedback

What Students Create:

- 1 short film, Commercial, or PSA

Our film making classes will teach you how to master the movie production process and express your own creative voice through storytelling! You'll develop a story idea with a production team, then turn that concept into a script. Master creative camera angles and unique shots to create an exciting and unique movie all your own.

Saturday 11:30am - 1:30pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $400 for 8 weeks starting June 20th.

Click here to reserve your spot and pay

For more information email actingclass@michelledanner.com.

BREAKING INTO HOLLYWOOD THE ROAD MAP TO WORKING AS AN ACTOR WORKSHOP WITH MICHELLE DANNER

THIS IS A LIVE INTERACTIVE CLASS HOSTED THRU ZOOM

Learn how you can submit for a film and TV part from anywhere in the country and the world to be considered for projects that are casting in Hollywood and else where.

What training do I need to become an actor? How do I find roles to audition for? How do I book an audition? How do I book an acting job?

This intensive gives you the road map to learning how you can work in the industry as an actor and gives you the tools you need to break into Hollywood. By the end of this class you will understand how to market yourself and you will understand the agent process, and how to begin to audition. This class is for actors who need an agent; who are trying to get to the next level; who are unsatisfied with the amount of auditions they are getting; and who have an agent but need to book work. An Interactive Workshop That Answers Your Questions: How to get a headshot and show reel that stands out, How to get into SAG-AFTRA, How to create a resume that gets you called in, How to get work without an Agent, How casting works, How to develop an individualized strategy for your career!!

GET THE ANSWERS TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:

What training do I need to become an actor?

How do I find roles to audition for?

How do I book an audition?

How do I book an acting job?

How do I find a talent agent?

How do I create my own work as an actor?

Monday June 22nd from 5:30pm - 8pm (PST Los Angeles Time) for $100 dollars.

Click here to reserve your spot and pay



For more information email actingclass@michelledanner.com.

FILM-TV ACTING AUDITION TECHNIQUE

Gain confidence in front of the camera and build all the skills you need to launch your acting career. You will receive comedic or dramatic from film and television to work on every week as well as assignments via email. Learn to make powerful acting choices, listening and answering in the moment as you fully commit to your acting partner and your objective in the scene.

Sunday 11:30am (PST Los Angeles Time) with Julian Hening June 14th - 3 spots left

Saturday 12:30pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Julian Hening June 13th - 1 spot left

Saturday 12:30pm - 2:30pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Michelle Danner June 13th - 4 spots left

Sunday 10am - 12pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Derek Reid June 14th - 2 spots left

Cost: $250 for 4 weeks - $400 for 8 weeks of classes Click here to reserve your spot and pay



For more information email actingclass@michelledanner.com.

