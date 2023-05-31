Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby Theatre

Lobby Theatre will debut for the first time in Los Angeles with a staged reading of Aleshea Harris’s Obie Award-winning play, ‘IS GOD IS,’ starring Merle Dandridge, Jayme Lawson, Regina Taylor, and Dominique Thorne.

Founded with support from AGBO, Anthony and Joe Russo’s independent studio, Lobby Theatre is committed to building on the traditional symbiosis of theatre and Hollywood to nurture artists and advance dramatic storytelling in all forms. Lobby is showcasing at AGBO’s Downtown LA campus from June 2-3, 2023.

‘IS GOD IS’ follows the tale of twin sisters on a murderous mission to fulfill their mother’s demand for vengeance. Harris’s provocative, darkly comic fable about Black womanhood in America received an Obie Award and the American Playwriting Foundation's Relentless Award.

“It’s an honor to present Aleshea’s epic, tragic, and humorous play, ‘IS GOD IS’ in Los Angeles for the first time. Coupled with the remarkable cast, the presentation of this moving play exemplifies Lobby’s mission to spotlight and celebrate LA’s diverse creative community. Aleshea’s generosity runs as deep as her talent, her support has powered Lobby’s inaugural event and emerging collaboration with AGBO.” says Robin Larsen, Lobby Theatre’s Founding Artistic Director, who is directing the reading.

“Supporting Lobby Theatre aligns with AGBO’s mission to spotlight emerging artists and celebrate the storytelling community within our Downtown LA campus. We are honored to work with Robin Larsen and her team to showcase this award-winning play on the west coast,” said Anthony and Joe Russo.

The complete cast includes Merle Dandridge, Jayme Lawson, Regina Taylor, Dominique Thorne, Andre Royo, Roger Guenveur Smith, Camrus Johnson, and Spence Moore II. Casting by Sarah Finn and Casting Associate Sage Ross.

‘IS GOD IS’ is directed by Robin Larsen. Producers include Andrew Carlberg and Steven Klein, and co-producers Deborah Puette and Christopher Breyer. Extended creative team includes: Zharia O’Neal (dramaturge), Joel Daavid (set designer), Donny Jackson (lighting designer), Christopher Moscatiello (sound designer), Wendell Carmichael (costume designer), Letitia Chang (production stage manager), Michelle Vasquez (assistant stage manager), Chels Morgan (cultural competency consultant), Andrew Schmedake (lighting consultant), Aliha Strange (assistant director), and Brykell Killingsworth (intern).

ABOUT LOBBY THEATRE

Established in and for Los Angeles, one of the world’s preeminent and most diverse creative communities, Lobby Theatre is dedicated to plays and playwrights that illuminate the social and moral challenges of the 21st century. Lobby Theatre is a nonprofit founded in residence at and with an initial contribution by AGBO, an independent studio focused on developing and producing new work for film, TV, and other media. Lobby is committed to building on the traditional symbiosis of theatre and Hollywood to nurture the stories, artists, and innovative visions and approaches that will advance the reach and power of dramatic storytelling in all its forms. Lobby is committed to creating a space where all people – our artists and our audiences – feel welcome, respected, and valued. We believe the arts have the power to make change, and we are determined to use our art to create a more just and equitable society.

For more information, visit LobbyTheatre.org.

ABOUT AGBO

AGBO is an independent studio that develops and produces groundbreaking content spanning film, TV, gaming, audio and publishing founded by award-winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with producer Mike Larocca. AGBOs recent productions include the Academy Award-Winning Best Picture film Everything Everywhere All At Once; Netflix’s The Gray Man, the newly released Amazon thriller series Citadel and the upcoming Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth. Shop the Scenes is proud to be the exclusive partner for AGBO’s signature line.