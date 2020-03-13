MenAlive â€“ Orange County Gay Men's Chorus Cancels Spring Concert UNBREAKABLE

MenAlive has released the following statement regarding their upcoming spring concert:

MenAlive - Orange County Gay Men's Chorus has been closely monitoring the Coronavirus/COVID-19 updates from local, state, and federal health agencies, and the recent announcement from the California Department of Public Health, and has led us to cancel our upcoming Spring concert, Unbreakable on April 3 - 4, 2020 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Unbreakable is a remarkable work from Andrew Lippa and we could not wait to share this musical journey with all of you. Our concerts and outreach efforts are so important to fulfilling MenAlive's mission, but this is the best course of action which keeps the health, safety, and well-being of all of our chorus members, volunteers, patrons, and staff our top priority.

The box office at the Irvine Barclay Theatre will be directly contacting all ticket holders for this concert. They ask for your patience as they are processing cancellations for all of their canceled shows in chronological order.

If you were planning on attending Unbreakable, we ask that you still consider supporting MenAlive through a financial donation. The ticket revenue from our concerts allows us to create an inclusive environment for our members and patrons, be a voice for the LGBTQ community through our outreach, and provide musical experiences helping us build bridges to the public at large. This is a challenging moment for non-profit and performing arts organizations that thrive on sharing their talents to add to the beauty of our communities. We ask that you support us as we continue this work to fulfill MenAlive's Mission by making a financial donation here.

During this time please take care of yourselves and those around you. Continue to follow CDC guidelines on how to stay healthy in this current environment and we look forward to creating more musical experiences for you again soon.





