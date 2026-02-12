Melvin Robert Joins GMCLA in AND THE BEAT GOES ON at the Saban Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy-Award winning host, actor, singer and producer Melvin Robert will join previously announced guest artist soprano Nicole Heaston for The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles' Spring 2026 concert, And The Beat Goes On. A beloved figure in Los Angeles, Robert charmed audiences as a member of GMCLA from 2013–2018 before bringing his charisma to television screens across the country. He is the Entertainment Anchor on the KTLA 5 Morning News, LA’s #1 morning show.



Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, the 200-member Chorus will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.



From gospel, R&B, Motown, and Broadway, GMCLA brings the beat, rhythm, and heart and soul of some of the best music ever written. Featuring the greatest hits from the icons like Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, Gladys Knight, to the musicals that really groove like Dreamgirls and The Wiz. Stunning gospel works will showcase the power GMCLA’s 200 voices, making this a one-of-a-kind musical event.



A Southern California native born and raised in Inglewood, Robert was part of the original talent team that launched Spectrum News 1 SoCal, where he co-anchored “Your Morning on Spectrum News 1” and hosted the arts and culture magazine show “The SoCal Scene.” Known for his infectious energy, authenticity, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

He was named Broadcast Journalist of the Year by the L.A. Press Club in 2022.

Robert’s acting credits include: (TV) “The Young & the Restless,” “Hacks,” “LA’s Finest,” “The Fix.” (Film) “Why Him?” (Theatre) Rent, Miss Saigon, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, The Bayou Legend, Alex in Wonderland and Karishma.

He is a graduate of Loyola High School of Los Angeles and Loyola Marymount University.

Previously announced guest artist soprano Nicole Heaston is a regular presence at leading opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival, Royal Danish Opera, Staatsoper Hamburg, Den Norske Opera, and Theater Basel.

