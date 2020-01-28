Melinda Doolittle Will Return to Catalina Jazz Club with GREAT AMERICAN SOUL BOOK

Season six American Idol finalist and recording artist Melinda Doolittle is set to return with her show Great American Soul Book to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Wednesday, February 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



Melinda Doolittle, celebrated as a soul-stirring songstress and flawless vocalist, will perform R&B classics and American Standards in this intimate evening of the Great American Soul Book. Audiences can expect to hear favorites from James Brown to Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross to Aretha Franklin, and a few surprises from the Great White Way.



She was a highly sought background vocalist singing with the likes of Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, BeBe and Cece Winans, Aaron Neville, Alabama, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and Jonny Lang, when in 2007 she became a household name during season six of American Idol. She landed in third place with Simon Cowell calling her his "personal favorite" and later stating that he thought she should have won. She has released two albums to rave reviews, Coming Back to You (2009) and You're the Reason (2013), and she is the author of Beyond Me: Finding Your Way to Life's Next Level.



Doolittle will welcome popular Christian singer Jason Catron as her special guest. Catron is forging new ground in the ever-growing and internationally successful genre of "popera" which is described as pop influenced classical vocals with opera roots. His music is bridging genres and generations following the release of his first two albums Jason Catron and Hymns. He frequently sings at churches and conferences, and has made numerous appearances on Crystal Cathedral's Hour of Power, TCT Alive, The Harvest Show, The Dennis Swanberg Show, Bridges, Helpline, Real Videos, and multiple broadcasts of TBN's Praise the Lord.



Musician, arranger, and singer Charles Jones will open the show. Jones began singing at age two with his church choir in Houston, TX. Soon after his move to Los Angeles he met Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Andra Day (Rise Up) and began to collaborate with her as a back-up singer, pianist, and musical director. He has performed and traveled the world with Day and other artists including Jennifer Hudson, Joss Stone, Raphael Saadiq, and many more. As a solo artist, he has collaborated with Scary Pockets and released a song entitled Baby I Don't Know which he performed with Vulfpeck at Madison Square Garden. He recently performed the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium and is currently writing and producing original music.



Admission is $25-$40. Limited Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.chrisisaacsonpresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6715 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You