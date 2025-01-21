Melanie Johnson to Bring One-Woman Show NOT SPECIAL To The Groundlings Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Writer & Actor Melanie Johnson is bringing her hilarious and heartfelt one-woman show to the Groundlings Theatre on Monday, January 27th at 8 pm. A girl who was told by her parents, teachers, and peers that she's "special" (i.e. destined for greatness) gets a rude wake-up call when she moves to Los Angeles and discovers she's maybe "Not Special" after all. The show is directed by Groundlings Main Company Alumna Lisa Schurga.

"Not Special" will be presented at The Groundlings Theatre on January 27th @ 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. Additional information and tickets can be found here: Not Special. The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. If you have been displaced by the fires, please email boxoffice@groundlings.com to secure your complimentary ticket(s). Enjoy the show!

About The Groundlings Theatre & School

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You

can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), Kevin Can F Himself (Alex Bonifer), She-Hulk (Patty Guggenheim), The Conners (Tony Cavalero), Barry (Andrew Leeds), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson), and much more.

Comments