Megan Hilty and Eden Espinosa to Join ARTS IN REVIEW Radio Show

On Apr 22, Arts in Review, hosted by arts journalist Julio Martinez, will spotlight Broadway stars Eden Espinosa and Megan Hilty. Espinosa, Hilty and fellow Broadway pro Joshua Henry will join forces with Richard Kaufman and the CSUN Symphony for The Soraya's final 10th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, April 30 at 7pm.

The three musical theater standouts will offer a program specifically curated by the Soroya, which include songs from the late Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and Company, plus many more.

Arts in Review, celebrating the best in theater and cabaret in the Greater Los Angeles area, airs on KPFK (90.7fm) on Fridays (2-2:30pm), streamed live around the world in real time over www.kpfk.org.