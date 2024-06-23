Mary Kennedy to Star In MID LIFE MOOD SWING for One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mid Life Mood Swing will run one night only, Sunday, June 30 at 7pm, at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.

What happens after you turn 50, have two teenagers and are married 20 years? You have a Mid Life Mood Swing!

This show is about Mary Kennedy's (Shameless, Hulu, CONAN) journey being a roadie for her Mom's wedding band, having the real-life Kennedy's as her cousins and navigating motherhood and ultimately menopause.

Mid Life Mood Swing is quite a comedic ride through 80s nostalgia to present day chaos.

Comedian/Actress Mary Kennedy, has been a pro comic for over 25 years and recurring as New Fiona on Shameless and Shameless Hall of Shame for 8 episodes. Mid Life Mood Swing, Official Selection United Solo Fest, Off Broadway and Encore Winner, Whitefire Theatre, Solofest 2024.

Comments