Mary Chieffo and Alan Smyth Will Star In ANALOGUE By Christine Boylan

Mary Chieffo (STAR TREK DISCOVERY) and Alan Smyth (BETTER THINGS, ZEALOT at South Coast Rep) star in Analogue, a new play by Christine Boylan (THE PUNISHER, CLOAK & DAGGER). Mike Rozycki will direct the readings October 6 @ 8pm in The Broadwater Blackbox (6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038) and October 7 @ 8pm in The Broadwater Theatre (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, California 90038).

ANALOGUE explores power dynamics in robot romance, the future of life extension and the sublimated genius of women. An engineer, Hyacinth, has a lusty, dark night of the soul with her android creation in this sci-fi tango about how to define human, and how to transcend it.

Mary Chieffo is known as the Klingon Commander turned Chancellor L'Rell on the award-winning CBS: All Access series Star Trek: Discovery. When she isn't covered in prosthetics and speaking Klingon, Mary is thrilled to be producing, writing, and starring as Iago in Operation Othello - a feminist, gender, and color conscious Virtual Reality adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello alongside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions. Juilliard presented Mary with the prestigious Elizabeth Smith Voice and Speech Prize and the Saint-Denis Prize for "Outstanding Achievement and Leadership in Drama." She played the title role in Erica Schmidt's all-female Macbeth for Seattle Repertory Theatre's The Other Season and explored the role of Iago for the first time in Harlem Shakespeare Festival's all-female Othello. At The Sherry Theatre in Los Angeles and The Alley Theatre in Houston, TX, she performed Lover, Beloved: An Evening With Carson McCullers - a one-woman show written by Grammy Award-winning Suzanne Vega and Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Duncan Sheik.

Alan Smyth is from Ireland. Like, born and bred. He is an actor, director, writer and producer. He has performed in every major theatre in Ireland; Lincoln Center, NYC; The Opera House, Cairo; and The Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina. Theatre in LA includes Absurd Person Singular and Zealot at South Coast Rep; Poor Beast in the Rain (The Matrix). He is best known in Ireland as the country's first gay soap character, Eoghan Healy, in Fair City, a role he played for 5yrs. US TV and Film includes Poor Behavior (written and directed by Theresa Rebeck) Better Things (FX) and the feature film Under My Skin. Alan recently appeared in Conor Mc Pherson's Port Authority (InHouse Theatre Co), which he also co-directed.

BESPOKE PLAYS is a play reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. Our mission is to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews with staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/analogue-bespoke-plays-tickets-72320966959.

For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA.NYC on Facebook. Bespoke Plays is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a nona??profit arts service organization. Contributions are taxa??deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.





