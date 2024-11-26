Marilyn Maye Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The legendary Marilyn Maye is set for a rare one night only appearance at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30pm. Special guest, acclaimed jazz singer and LA Reserve Records artist Richard Cortez, will open the show.



In the years since Marilyn Maye first appeared in the spotlight as a tiny pre-teen vocalist in a series of amateur contests in Topeka, Kansas, she has received an endless stream of kudos. The late Johnny Carson called her “Super Singer.” Ella Fitzgerald dubbed her, “The greatest white female singer in the world.” The Houston Chronicle called her “a national treasure.” And the prestigious Smithsonian Institute chose her recording of Too Late Now (from her RCA Lamp Is Low album) for inclusion in its Best Performers of the Best Compositions of the 20th Century permanent collection, along with other singing greats like Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland. She has enjoyed a remarkable eight-decade career.

Now 96, Maye will perform beloved jazz classics, treasures from the Great American Songbook, and fan favorites from her legendary albums and late-night performances.

Comments