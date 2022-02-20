Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Announces Award Winners

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards, presented by HASK Beauty, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater. The gala was held on Saturday night, February 19, 2022, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. It was also livestreamed to an audience of millions worldwide.



Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include Being the Ricardos, Coming 2 America, and Cruella. Television Series winners include "American Horror Stories," "Dancing with The Stars" "Emily in Paris," "Pose," "Genius: Aretha," "Star Trek: Discovery." For the categories in Television Special/Motion Picture Made for Television, winners include "Saturday Night Live," "Dancing with the Stars," and "Legendary."



Winners in the Daytime Television category were awarded to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for both Make-Up and Hair categories. Children/Teen Program honors went to "Danger Force" for both Make-Up and Hair categories. Theatrical awards were bestowed upon Cinderella (La Cenerentola) for both Make-Up and Hair categories. The Commercial/Music Video Awards were presented to American Horror Story: Double Feature and Pose.



The awards took place before an audience of more than 800, including guild members, industry executives and press. Actress Melissa Peterman charmed as host of the lively event. TV personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande, hosted the red carpet preshow. Julie Socash, President, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Returning again as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. To keep everyone safe, all guests were screened by VOW Digital Health.



Jon Favreau, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker, known for his creative, innovative work in the Star Wars, IronMan and Avengers series among others, received this year's Distinguished Artisan Award celebrating the extensive list of creative, exotic, and memorable characters that lives on in his plethora of films, television movies and series. Presenting the Distinguished Artisan Award to Favreau, who accepted the award virtually, was actress Ming-Na Wen, star of Favreau's series of "The Book of Boba Fett," and "The Mandalorian."



Michèle Burke, Oscar® and Emmy® winning Journeyman Make-Up Artist (Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series), was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up, presented by producer Paula Wagner, who first worked together with Burke on Vanilla Sky. Emmy winning Journeyman Hair Stylist Joy Zapata (A Star is Born, Wonder Woman 1984, and Star Trek: Nemesis), received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling, presented by Producer Lauren Shuler Donner (Legion, Logan Deadpool).



Award-winning Journeyman Make-Up Artist Christina Smith, with over 100 credits (Cabaret with Liza Minnelli, Schindler's List, Steel Magnolias and Hook), was honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Actress model Milla Jovovich presented the award to Christina and stars in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Christina became one of the first female make-up artists to join Local 706 in 1974. Running alongside her film career, Christina has created a couture eyelash atelier that provides lashes to some of the biggest celebrities in the world.



Award-winning actor Doug Jones (Amphibian Man in Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Pan and Pale Man in Pan's Labyrinth, and Abe Sapien in Hellboy) whose legendary characters have been created beneath masterful make-up and prosthetics, has been named the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award. With his true face and body hidden beneath make-up and prosthetics, Jones is a favorite of the make-up artists and hair stylists. Presenting Doug Jones with The Chair Award was Sonequa Martin-Green, who herself has an impressive body of work across television, film and stage. She is currently the commander in "Star Trek: Discovery," the first Black female lead in the franchise.



Additional presenters included Mandy Moore (This is Us), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Alano Miller (Dexter: New Blood, Sylvie's Love, Cherish the Day), Chanel West Coast (MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, Ridiculousness), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time, Head of the Class), John Brotherton (Fuller House, Furious 7, The Conjuring), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Katrina Law (Arrow, Apparition), Lauren Shuler Donner (Legion, Logan Deadpool), Maria Sandoval (Mad Men, Star Trek: Picard), Michael D. Cohen (Henry Danger, Danger Force), Paula Wagner (Mission: Impossible, War of the Worlds), Bre-Z (All American, Empire), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911, Speechless) among others.



Another highlight of the evening was a moving In Memoriam segment performed by long-time Local 706 member Angie Wells, who sang her beautiful, original song "Before I Take My Leave" created specifically for the memorial.

For the complete list of winners, click here. Watch the recorded awards ceremony here.

Photo Credits: Greg Doherty