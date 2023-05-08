Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Rider's Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Soraya's 2022-23 Season 

Mexican-born songstress Magos Herrera and the omnivorous string quartet Brooklyn Rider join forces for an unforgettable musical journey.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Rider's Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Soraya's 2022-23 Season 

The Soraya's 2022-23 season concludes in an intimate fashion, with an onstage performance by Mexican-born Latin Jazz singer Magos Herrera and the innovative string quartet Brooklyn Rider.

The duo will be performing from their "Dreamers," album-a musical collaboration that includes gems of the Ibero-American songbook as well as pieces written to texts by Octavio Paz, Ruben Dario, and Federico Garcia Lorca. These pieces were written when oppressive regimes prevailed throughout Latin America and Spain.

Mexican-born songstress Magos Herrera and the omnivorous string quartet Brooklyn Rider join forces for an unforgettable musical journey, reinterpreting classics of the era from Mexico, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, and celebrating such luminaries as Octavio Paz, Federico García Lorca, and Rubén Darío.

In society, poets and songwriters play the essential role of dreamers, opening avenues of hope for others. Despite the oppressive regimes which prevailed throughout much of Latin America and Spain in the twentieth century, what persevered from the dreamers was an unending love for beauty and humanity.

Herrera is regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices and most active vocalists in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene. She is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and bold style that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries.

"Dreamers" is a reminder that 'Beauty can come out of terrible situations.' As Leonard Bernstein said, "This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before."

The onstage performance is Sat, May 13 at 8pm; Tickets start at $52 and are available at Click Here.




