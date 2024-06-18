MY UTERUS Comes to Theatre West in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thanks to robust ticket sales and positive audience response for its initial March presentation, Theatre West will present a return engagement of My Uterus: A Womb with a View, a stimulatingly funny show.

Dina digs deep into her pelvic cavity to explore what the Uterus really is, what it means to own one, and to probe and examine how it continues to get screwed over again and again by those who have no business being in there.

Dina Morrone is the winner of the Valley Theatre Award for her solo show The Italian In Me, which is based on a chance meeting with the Maestro, Federico Fellini, in Rome, Italy, and the family comedy, Moose On The Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian Moose, which won four Scenie Awards. When Dina is not writing self-deprecating comedic solo shows, plays, and short stories, she's the editor/contributing writer for the socially conscious lifestyle magazine, The Eden Magazine, where she has interviewed the likes of Louis Gossett Jr., Gina Lollobrigida, and Bruce Dern. Her voiceover work includes VO on films like Ferrari, Luca, Avatar, The Bad Guys, TV shows like The Morning Show, the video game Starfield, and as Announcer of several awards shows including the Media Access Awards on PBS. The graduate of Metropolitan University Toronto has also appeared on screen in numerous films and television shows in the U.S., Canada, and Italy. She is the producer of Theatre West's Solopalooza 2.022, Portraits of Humanity 2, Who I Am, and So Many Stars. www.dinamorrone.com

Peter Flood directs. He brings twenty-plus years of story experience at Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Sony SPE, Miramax & National Geographic Films. Prior to that, Peter spent twenty-plus years in New York & regional theater as a director, script doctor, acting teacher, and coach to celebrity and non-celebrity actors. He is a member of the Screen Editor's Guild, a lifetime member of The Actors Studio, and A co-moderator of its Play Development Unit in Los Angeles. Peter also directed Dina's award-winning solo show, The Italian In Me and Moose on the Loose.

Stage manager: David Mingrino. Technical director: David P. Johnson.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

