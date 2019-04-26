MY TRANS WIFE Comes to The Complex Hollywood's Flight Theatre

My Trans Wife, a two-woman drama about love, authenticity and transformation, is premiering at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written by Mimi Kmet and Mara Wells and directed by Deborah Pearl ( Getting Ed Laid ). Opens June 9 at The Complex Hollywood's Flight Theatre, 6472 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

The play is a true story of transition, written by, and featuring, the two women who are living it: Mara Wells, a trans woman, spent most of her life as male. Mimi Kmet, a straight ciswoman, was raised in a traditional Catholic family. They met, fell in love, and got married. And everything changed. For both of them.

My Trans Wife takes the audience through the pain, joys and laughter of their relationship as a trans couple, as Mara struggles with her gender identity and Mimi struggles with letting go of long-held beliefs enough to acknowledge that she could love someone like Mara. It's this authenticity and commitment that have allowed them to create new realms for love to exist outside of societal norms but completely from the heart.

In today's us-versus-them world, this production seeks to empower others who are different and send the message that real love transcends all differences and is available to anyone.

Performance dates:

Sun., June 9, 6:30 p.m. Preview

Fri., June 14, 10:30 p.m.

Sun., June 16, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., June 22, 2 p.m.

Sat., June 29, 8:30 p.m.

Running time: Approximately 1 hour

Ticket price: $12.00

Tickets: www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5597

Admission age: Appropriate for children accompanied by parent or legal guardian (language, mild sexual references)





