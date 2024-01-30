MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW I'M KINKY Comes to the Whitefire Theatre in March

The performance is on Sunday, March 3, at 7pm.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 4 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW I'M KINKY Comes to the Whitefire Theatre in March

My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky, written and performed by Jean Franzblau and directed by Carly DW Bones, will play one performance only in SoloFest 2024, on Sunday, March 3, at 7pm, at The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/10448. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.
 
Jean’s mom loved her new boyfriend and was crushed when the two of them broke up. As close as she is to her mother, she can’t bring herself to explain the reason — Jean would have to reveal that she’s a very kinky girl. She explores the early childhood hints that she was wired differently and generously shares her bumpy, awkwardly arousing journey towards self-acceptance. Ultimately, mama gets an earful. Content warning: Simulated sex, consensual BDSM, strong language, and a sexual assault.
 
Of the show, BroadwayWorld.com said, “What makes her stories come alive is Franzblau’s ability to inhabit each of the characters so completely that you really feel there is more than just one person on the stage.” And StageRaw.com said, “Franzblau’s monologues possess a certain Fifty Shades of Grey steaminess – but with a sophisticated awareness that the attempt to translate sexual longing to a crowd of strangers contains an element of silliness.”

As an Intimacy Coordinator for TV and film, Jean Franzblau helps actors perform sexy scenes with respect and care. This year she decided to disclose her own sexual backstory. Passionate about acting since she was a teen, she studied the Meisner technique on both coasts. Her favorite experience on stage was performing as Libby in Neil Simon’s I Ought to Be in Pictures at the Long Beach Playhouse. She is also a consent expert for universities and the Founder of Cuddle Sanctuary.

My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky was developed with Karen Aschenbach and features an original song by Eric Schwartz.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Red Jasper Entertainment Presents SEX WITH STRANGERS Photo
Red Jasper Entertainment Presents SEX WITH STRANGERS

'Sex with Strangers' by Laura Eason is coming to Broadway for nine performances only from February 17 to March 3. Don't miss this captivating play about love, lust, and the blurred lines of the digital age.

2
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Photo
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Geffen Playhouse

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE is a a laugh-out-loud riot that would benefit from a few moments of introspection and nuance.

3
Cirque Du Soleil Spectacular KOOZA Is Coming To Orange County This Summer Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Spectacular KOOZA Is Coming To Orange County This Summer

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is coming to Orange County. From June 8 through July 21, audiences are invited under the Big Top in Laguna Hills (at the former Laguna Hills Mall) to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

4
USC Fisher Museum of Art Announces the Presentation of SCENE SHIFT: THE EXHIBIT On View&nb Photo
USC Fisher Museum of Art Announces the Presentation of SCENE SHIFT: THE EXHIBIT On View February 2 – April 6

Immerse yourself in the world of contemporary set design at USC Fisher Museum of Art's Scene Shift: The Exhibit. Opening on February 2, this unique exhibition showcases the work of top scenic designers.

More Hot Stories For You

USC Fisher Museum of Art Announces the Presentation of SCENE SHIFT: THE EXHIBIT On View February 2 – April 6USC Fisher Museum of Art Announces the Presentation of SCENE SHIFT: THE EXHIBIT On View February 2 – April 6
Tickets On Sale Now To See Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED At The El Capitan TheatreTickets On Sale Now To See Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED At The El Capitan Theatre
Heather Tyson's TITLE PENDING To be Presented at The Whitefire Theatre's SolofestHeather Tyson's TITLE PENDING To be Presented at The Whitefire Theatre's Solofest
Photos: Selcouth Dance Theater Company Presents MARK From Choreographer Marianna VarvianiPhotos: Selcouth Dance Theater Company Presents MARK From Choreographer Marianna Varviani

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#1 Son in Los Angeles #1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT in Los Angeles PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Whitefire Theatre (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Dinosaur World Live in Los Angeles Dinosaur World Live
Smothers Theatre (3/08-3/08)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
Sukkot in Los Angeles Sukkot
The Skylight Theatre (1/12-2/04)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Broadway Theatre Plays Show in Los Angeles Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You