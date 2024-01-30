MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW I'M KINKY Comes to the Whitefire Theatre in March

My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky, written and performed by Jean Franzblau and directed by Carly DW Bones, will play one performance only in SoloFest 2024, on Sunday, March 3, at 7pm, at The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/10448. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.



Jean’s mom loved her new boyfriend and was crushed when the two of them broke up. As close as she is to her mother, she can’t bring herself to explain the reason — Jean would have to reveal that she’s a very kinky girl. She explores the early childhood hints that she was wired differently and generously shares her bumpy, awkwardly arousing journey towards self-acceptance. Ultimately, mama gets an earful. Content warning: Simulated sex, consensual BDSM, strong language, and a sexual assault.



Of the show, BroadwayWorld.com said, “What makes her stories come alive is Franzblau’s ability to inhabit each of the characters so completely that you really feel there is more than just one person on the stage.” And StageRaw.com said, “Franzblau’s monologues possess a certain Fifty Shades of Grey steaminess – but with a sophisticated awareness that the attempt to translate sexual longing to a crowd of strangers contains an element of silliness.”



As an Intimacy Coordinator for TV and film, Jean Franzblau helps actors perform sexy scenes with respect and care. This year she decided to disclose her own sexual backstory. Passionate about acting since she was a teen, she studied the Meisner technique on both coasts. Her favorite experience on stage was performing as Libby in Neil Simon’s I Ought to Be in Pictures at the Long Beach Playhouse. She is also a consent expert for universities and the Founder of Cuddle Sanctuary.



My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky was developed with Karen Aschenbach and features an original song by Eric Schwartz.