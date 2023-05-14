MY DEAD DAD to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

The production will run for 3 performances on June 1 (preview), 10, and 22.
Writer-performer Sam Jae calls his play "the funniest show about death you've ever seen!" Sam can do this because he's a comedy professional, experienced in comedy writing, stand-up and sketch performance.
My Dead Dad is a memoir of Sam's complicated but loving relationship with his dad. Dad was boldly assertive, sports-obsessed and macho. Sam was the opposite: unathletic, husky (okay, fat), but eager to please his Dad.
Dad passes when Sam is fifteen, and the loss will inform Sam's life for years to come. A letter that Sam finds from his father will affect Sam's perspective on things in unexpected and surprising ways.
Sam Jae has performed stand-up in clubs in New York and Hollywood. His comedy videos have appeared on Funny or Die and Comedy Cupcake. He appears monthly with his sketch comedy team Behemoth.. He's been seen on the web show Neil Patrick and Harris. Sam has a podcast called Sam Jae Has Questions.
Ana-Maria Stojic directs My Dead Dad. Also a comedian, writer and actor, she has performed numerous times on Torontopia (CBC Comedy), was featured in the NBC Showcase at the Women in Comedy Festival, co-wrote and stars in Neighbours on CBC Comedy. She has a podcast and web series called F*ckgirls.
Are you ready to laugh at death?
Written and performed by Sam Jae. Directed by Ana-Maria Stojic. Produced by Soaring Solo Studios.
Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.
Preview Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Regular performances Saturday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20. For reservations, visit: Click Here
The running time is 45 minutes. Suggested for ages 15 to Adult.
