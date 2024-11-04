MOTHER SISTERS Comes to The Echo Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Echo Theater Company will present Mother Sisters, a one-woman docu-play starring Makaela Vogel as each of her eight aunts, chronicling their unique experiences leaving home for the first time. Through verbatim monologues drawn from interviews with each of her father’s sisters, Vogel captures defining coming-of-age moments that shaped their lives and identities, offering a reflection on the transformative power of sisterhood and the challenges women faced navigating the world in the ’60s and ’70s.

Makaela Vogel is a Los Angeles based writer and actress who was created in the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico. This is the third rendition of her play, driven with the intention to honor the women on the paternal side of her family and the generations of women who came before her that made her first breath possible. She is a proud member of Echo Theater Company.

The production is Written, Directed and Performed by Makaela Vogel, with Assistant Drector Natalya Nielsen, and is presented by The Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields artistic director.

