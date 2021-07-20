MOTHER GRACE Will Be Performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Mother Grace is the second work from dynamic playwright Aditya Putcha, whose debut Inversion performed to sold-out audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2017, and the latest directorial effort from Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran Stephen Juhl (Boundaries). Opens August 9th at the Stephanie Feury Studio at 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood CA 90038.

The protagonist, Linus Stephenson (Wade Oxford), has a heart of gold and has touched countless lives during his decades of ministry work. He proudly attributes his affect on people to the healing influence of God, who turned him from an abused little boy (Tristan Meyers) and tormented young man (Hank Fisher) into a pillar of the community. Yet there is much we do not know. Even as Linus uses the Lord's strength to aid a traumatized young congregant (Julia Mason), he realizes he may have entered a battle in which even his spiritual mother cannot help him. Yet if she can, does he deserve it?

Do you agree that God's love can redeem us all - and do you think it's a good thing if so? The play asks the tough questions, featuring a stellar cast that also includes Laura Huckaby as Linus's biological mother, Stefanie Infante as a girl college-aged Linus loves more than anything, and Sabrina Carmichael as an unexpected visitor.

Directed by Stephen Juhl. Written by Aditya Putcha. Starring Wade Oxford and Sabrina Carmichae.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Monday, August 9th 2021 @ 7:00 PM - Preview

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 7:45 PM

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 5:30 PM

Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 11:30 AM

Running time: 90 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $15 - Ticket link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7085