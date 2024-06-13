MICTLÁN An Aztec Mythology Adventure to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MICTLÁN will come to the stage in a world premier for the renowned Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024. This original play, written by Cristina Glezoro and Director Martin Arreola, will be performed at The Art of Acting Studio, located at 1017 N Orange dr Los Angeles CA, on June 19th, 22nd and 29th.

"MICTLÁN" is a drama based on Aztec mythology and poetry. The narrative delves into the journey of a young poet that finds herself in MICTLAN: the Aztec Underworld, the place where everything is born. With two deities fighting over her heart, Neli must decide whether she stays in the place she knows or if she follows her calling into the unknown. Promising to engage audiences with its poetry, created by Aztecs hundreds of years ago, this show will elevate your senses and enhance your imagination through a celebration of cultures and languages, where Náhuatl, Spanish and English interconnect.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival, known for showcasing a diverse range of innovative and boundary-pushing performances. "MICTLÁN" was one of the 10 productions awarded with the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship for diversity.

About the Playwright/Director: Martín Arreola Rubín Celis, born in Torreón, Coahuila, on November 15, 1988, began his journey in the performing arts during his childhood. He excelled in dance, singing, and theater during his university years. He furthered his artistic education with diplomas in scriptwriting and acting, earning a scholarship to study advanced drama in London. Graduating in communication and digital media, he became a playwright and director, achieving awards such as the International Gold and Silver Award to Quality. Among his audiovisual projects are the web series "A13" and the short film "Los Escultores". Martín finds in the arts not only passion but also a source of inspiration, an invitation to personal growth, and a guide for interpreting and sharing life.

Cristina Glezoro is a Mexican Theater artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She graduated from ITESM with a communication and digital media bachelor, from where her producing and stage management arised. She Studied her MFA at the Art of Acting Studio to follow her greatest passion which is acting. Her latest work as an actor has been in the play "Todas Somos Luz" with Tierra Blanca Arts Center, "Indecent" by Paula Vogel and "Measure for Measure" directed by Celia Mandela. "MICTLÁN" has helped her rediscover her love for writing and poetry.

Cast and Crew: The production features a talented cast, including Cristina Glezoro, Victor Parra, Rafael Cobos, Azuay Esteban, Marycarmen Portillo and Ana Fonseca, who bring depth and vitality to their roles. The creative team is composed of our magnificent Makeup Artist Megan Stillwell, Costume Designer Raul Navarro, Sound Designer Emiliano Zermeño, Videographer Axel Rivera and Nahuatl Supervisors Yian Garcia and Tlahtoltapazolli, all of whom have contributed their exceptional skills to bring this vision to life.

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday June 19th 6:30pm (Spanish show)

Saturday June 22nd 5:00pm (English show)

Saturday June 29th 7:00pm (Spanish show)

Ticket Information: Tickets for "MICTLAN" are available for purchase at the Hollywood Fringe website (https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10447). Prices range from $17 to $35.

For more information about "MICTLAN" and to stay updated on all related events, please visit IG: @Mictlan.show or our hollywood fringe website https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10447

About the Hollywood Fringe Festival: The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual event celebrating the performing arts in all its forms. The festival has grown to become one of the largest and most diverse fringe festivals in the United States, providing a vibrant platform for artists from around the world.

