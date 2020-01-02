MARY POPPINS Flies Into Orange County This Winter

The Rose Center Theater - led by Artistic and Managing Director Tim Nelson - and RCT Musical Theater Productions is excited to ring in the new year with everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny, Mary Poppins!

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

An enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft, the Rose Center Theater's production Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins will make you believe "anything can happen if you let it."

For more information and tickets visit www.rosecentertheater.com or boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/rosecentertheater/events



