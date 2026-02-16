MALICE: Stories of Injustice to Return to the Odyssey, Inspired by ICE-Affected Families

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present two evenings, one in English and one in Spanish, of MALICE: Stories of Injustice, a series of monologues inspired by true stories of families and communities affected by ICE, on March 10 and March 11 at 8 p.m.

Written by Vivianne Nacif and Juan Pablo Oubina and directed by Vivianne Nacif, the production stars Alejandro Cardenas, Iran Daniel, Eduardo Enrikez, Maria Jimena Gastelum, Constance Marie, Vivianne Nacif, Alex Peña, Eduardo Roman, and Angelines Santana, with lighting design by Michael Blendermann.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. (performed in English) and Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. (performed in Spanish) at the Odyssey Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and food will be available for purchase in the lobby, with all proceeds supporting individuals affected by ICE.