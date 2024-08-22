Luenell To Receive 2024 'PSICF Comedian Of The Year Award' At The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival has announced that renowned comedian Luenell will be honored with the PSICF Comedian of the Year Award at this year's festival, recognizing her significant contributions to comedy.

Luenell is the "Original Bad Girl of Comedy" and has been thrilling audiences with her brand of comedy for more than 30 years with her big personality, booming voice and infectious laughter.

In addition, Luenell has appeared on the big screen in several films, including two Eddie Murphy movies - "Coming 2 America" and "Dolemite Is My Name"- as well as "A Star Is Born," "Spring Breakdown," "All About Steve," "Think Like a Man," "Think Like a Man Too," and "Taken 2."

PSICF President Paul Cruz stated, "Luenell has had an explosive few years since we last caught up with her. She's one of the busiest comedians in the business. Touring the world with her stand-up, a multi-year residency in Vegas at Jimmy Kimmel's, movies, music videos, voice-over, TV shows like the MAX hit "Hacks," modeling for Rihanna, and her own Netflix comedy special produced by Dave Chappelle." Cruz added, "Luenell is the epitome of what we look for in deciding who is the 'PSICF Comedian of the Year' and she embodies it!"

Previous 'PSICF Comedian of the Year Award' recipients include Kathy Griffin and Eddie Griffin.

The PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award ceremony will take place during the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs, CA.

About Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival (PSICF) is a premier annual event celebrating the art of comedy in all its forms. Featuring a diverse array of performances, films, stand-up, sketch comedy, and improv, PSICF attracts top-tier comedic talent from around the globe. The festival is committed to nurturing new talent while honoring comedy legends, making it a significant influencer in the comedy world.

For more information about the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, including tickets and program details, please visit www.psicf.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL