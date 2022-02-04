Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Will Perform at the Super Bowl Pre-Game

Be sure to tune in early February 13!

Feb. 4, 2022  
Musicians from YOLA will be part of the pre-game festivities at this year's Super Bowl when they perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with gospel duo Mary Mary conducted by Thomas Wilkins with musical direction by Derrick Hodge.

This is the second time YOLA musicians will be featured at a Super Bowl in YOLA's 15-year history, including their 2016 halftime show performance conducted by Gustavo Dudamel with Coldplay.

