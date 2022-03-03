Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Presents Awards to Chita Rivera, Olympia Dukakis and More, March 24

The 29th Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will honor five women for their exceptional career and life achievements in the Opening Night Champagne GALA and Awards Ceremony on March 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in a virtual presentation. The deserving honorees who have made laudable contributions to the world of theatre are listed here:

Olympia Dukakis is this year's posthumous recipient of the Infinity Award, memorializing exceptional achievements of a theatre artist. She appeared in four Broadway shows (Abraham Cochrane, Who's Who in Hell, Social Security) and in over 130 productions off-Broadway and regionally, winning Obie Awards for A Man's a Man, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, and The Seagull. Her television work included long-running roles on Search for Tomorrow and Tales of the City. She amassed over 70 film credits, winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Moonstruck. Olympia co-founded the Whole Theatre Company in Montclair, New Jersey and managed the company for nineteen years. She was a master instructor at NYU for 14 years. Olympia Dukakis was also the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Accepting the award for the late Ms. Dukakis will be her daughter, Christina Zorich.

Chita Rivera will be bestowed with the Eternity Award, presented to an artist or individual whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting contribution to the world of theatre. Honored by both the Tony Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime achievements as a star principally on Broadway, she has eighteen Broadway shows to her credit, spanning nearly seven decades. It was her fifth Broadway show, West Side Story, in the role of Anita, that firmly established her as a major star of the American musical theatre. She won a Tony for Kiss of the Spider Woman, and also for The Rink. She also received Tony nominations for eight of her other shows. The legendary Broadway triple threat has also appeared on many TV variety shows, displaying her sensational singing and dancing talents. Chita Rivera appears in the current Oscar-nominated film tick...tick...BOOM!

Iona Morris will be the recipient of the Integrity Award, presented to an artist or individual who has brought credibility and dignity to her work. Iona Morris is an actor, writer and director. She recently wrote and directed the film Celeste's Dreams. She has been an Acting/Dialogue Coach on both the Disney+ comedy Big Shot and the ABC comedy Black-ish. Her theatre credits include her three solo shows for which For You garnered an LA Weekly nomination; roles in revival productions of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf; and the classics, The Old Settler and The Amen Corner. Her favorite film credit is Once Upon a Time When We Were Colored. Iona has directed and supported the development of solo shows for Jenifer Lewis, Blair Underwood, and Kim Wayans, among others. Iona Morris received the NAACP Theatre Award for Up the Mountain.

Kristina Wong will receive the Maverick Award, presented to an artist or individual whose work has set a high standard of individuality and self-styled creativity. Kristina is a performance artist, comedian, writer, and elected representative who has been presented internationally. She was featured in the New York Times' Off Color series. Her commentaries have appeared on Marketplace, PBS, VICE, Huffington Post and CNN. She received the Center Theatre Group's Sherwood Award. Her solo show, Kristina Wong for Public Office, is simultaneously about her real-life stint as an elected representative of Koreatown, LA and a rally campaign show. Founded by Kristina Wong, the Auntie Sewing Squad became a national network of volunteers who sewed masks throughout the Pandemic, and the subject of the New York Times Critics Pick, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.

Terrie Silverman will receive the Rainbow Award, bestowed on an artist or individual for her diverse contributions in fostering non-traditional and multicultural theatre works. She is a writer, solo performer, director, dramaturg and founder of Creative Rites Workshops and Coaching. She has been teaching, coaching, writing and performing for 21 years. As a solo performer, Terrie has appeared on both coasts. Career highlights include performing alongside Julia Sweeney and Laraine Newman, as well as dying onstage with Sir Ian McKellan..Terrie has facilitated workshops for institutions and organizations including Screen Actors Guild, the California Arts Council, L.A. Museum of Contemporary Art, UCLArts and Healing, Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center and Independent Writers of Southern California.

There will be special performances at the GALA in addition to the awards presentation. Performers include:

Karen A Clark in A Tribute to Women. This spoken word and musical excerpt will pay homage to women.

Juli Kim in Abandon. In this dance piece, the woman abandons both beauty and docility in favor of inner strength and power.

Founded by Executive Producer Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is an Annual Event unique among Los Angeles cultural institutions and should not be missed as LAWTF celebrates its 298h year.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is a non-profit arts organization supported in part by the California Arts Council, LA County Arts and Culture, Department of Cultural Affairs of the City of Los Angeles, City of Culver City, City National Bank, The California Wellness Foundation, KPFK 90.7, Lendistry, Women in Media, Union Bank and Adilah Barnes Productions.

GALA tickets are $25.00 Single tickets for other Festival events are $20.00. A VIP all-access pass for the entire Festival is available for $80.00.