Los Angeles Premiere of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY is Extended Through January 2020

You can't beat City Hall, but you can try. In this 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama by Stephen Adly Guirgis, ex-cop and recent widower Walter 'Pops' Washington has made a home for his newly paroled son in his sprawling, rent-controlled New York City apartment on Riverside Drive. But now the NYPD is demanding his signature to close an outstanding lawsuit, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed, and the church is on his back - leaving Pops somewhere between Riverside... and crazy.

"THE PULITZER-WINNING PLAY YOU MUST SEE IN L.A." - Los Angeles Times

"REWARD[S] US WITH THE RAREST OF GIFTS: the pleasure of a raffish grace where you least expect to find it."- Cultural Weekly

"SUPERBLY ACTED... The Fountain Theatre has done itself proud again." - Hollywood Progressive

"SPLASH SELECTION... a superbly directed, acted, and produced must-see show." - LA Splash

"HUMOR AND WORDPLAY AND FANTASTIC MUSIC... POWERFUL PERFORMANCES" - Larchmont Buzz

"A thoughtful exploration of family, forgiveness, and deciding what is important when life has not gone the way you imagined... led by a TOUR DE FORCE from Russell, who brings the enigmatic Pops to life with impressive complexity." - On Stage and Screen

"NEEDS TO BE SEEN... sometimes hilarious, sometimes agonizing... a seamless, breathtaking ensemble" - People's World

"OUTSTANDING... laugh lines abound... deals with profound issues of the human condition." - Beverly Cohn, Santa Monica Mirror

"WOW!...SENSATIONAL... Contemporary play-writing at its most original and Los Angeles theater at its finest." -Stage Scene LA

"SCINTILLATING... an exciting, engrossing piece of theatre with a cast of seasoned pros." Theatre Notes

"BRILLIANT DIRECTION... [A] SUPERB CAST"-Theatre Spoken Here

"HILARIOUSLY OUTRAGEOUS and delightfully off-kilter dialogue... one of out city's best ensemble casts" - Ticket Holders LA

"FEARLESS... a brutally honest understanding of human emotions fully on display by a talented cast of seven." - Culver City News

WHO:



• Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

• Directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos

• Starring Victor Anthony, Joshua Bitton, Lesley Fera, Liza Fernandez, Matthew Hancock, Marisol Miranda, Montae Russell

• Presented by The Fountain Theatre

WHEN:



Performances continue through Jan. 26

Remaining performances:

• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Dec. 6, 13, 20; Jan. 10, 17, 24 (dark Dec. 27, Jan. 3)

• Saturdays at 2 p.m.: Nov. 23, 30; Dec. 7, 14, 21; Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 (dark Dec. 28)

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 23, 30; Dec. 7, 14, 21; Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 (dark Dec. 28)

• Sundays at 2 p.m.: Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22; Jan. 12, 19, 26 (dark Dec. 29, Jan .5)

• Mondays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 18, 25; Dec. 2, 16; Jan. 6, 20 (dark Dec. 9, Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 13)

WHERE:



The Fountain Theatre

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie)

HOW:



(323) 663-1525 or www.FountainTheatre.com



TICKET PRICES:

$25 - $45:

• Premium Seating: $45

• Regular Seating: $40

• Seniors 65 or older: $35 (regular seating only)

• Students: $25 (valid ID required)

• Monday nights: Regular seating ($40) and Pay-What-You-Want (subject to availability)

PARKING:



Secure, on-site parking: $5

