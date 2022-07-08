Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present A Summer of Latinx Events at the Ford

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present a summer of Latinx events at the Ford. Upcoming events include Chulita Vinyl Club July 17, Monsieur Periné July 24, and more.

See the full programming below!

Sunday, July 17, AT 10:30AM

Chulita Vinyl Club

Part of the LA Soundscapes series: Get up to two free kids' tickets with every full-priced ticket purchased (must be ordered at the same time).

For DJs of the Chulita Vinyl Club, sharing music is a way to share, celebrate, and resist the erasure of culture. With chapters in California and Texas, members of the CVC are women or non-binary individuals of color who bring their own musical point of view to what they spin, ranging from Sixties girl-groups, riot grrrl, and yé-yé pop to Tejano, Chicano oldies, and Mexican punk. Join the Chulita Vinyl Club for a celebration of classic LA music. Recommended for kids ages 3-11.



Sunday, July 24, AT 7:30PM

Monsieur Periné

For years, Monsieur Periné have played at the intersection of pop, jazz, and rock, with the highly charismatic singer Catalina Garcia leading the way for the Colombian group. It's a unique take that's won them Latin Grammys and Grammy nominations-and, unexpectedly, viral fame on TikTok, where their song "Nuestra Cancion" has been viewed more than 2 billion times. They bring the party to The Ford, with new songs like "Volverte A Ver" and "Nada" showing where the group is headed next.



Saturday, August 6, AT 8PM

Sixth Annual Boleros De Noche:

La Marisoul and the Love Notes Orchestra

Semejantes

Produced in partnership with Animo Production

Drawing multi-generational audiences and creating "a bolero revival in LA" (Al Borde), Boleros De Noche's annual celebration of bolero music from across Latin America returns to The Ford. This night will feature Los Angeles native La Marisoul. Marisoul won fans and a Grammy award as the lead singer of La Santa Cecilia. In her latest bolero project, Marisoul takes inspiration from Olga Guillot, Toña La Negra and Ella Fitzgerald, in a stunning tribute to bolero music and American jazz, reimagining classic songs accompanied by an 18-piece big band.



Thursday, August 18, AT 8PM

Babasónicos

Babasónicos have never been interested in the usual. The Argentine group pushed the boundaries repeatedly in the 1990s and 2000s, leading the Los Angeles Times to laud their "relentless experimentation and perverse sense of humor," and influencing countless artists well beyond the boundaries of their home country. They make their return to LA with a brand-new record rich with midnight energy.



Friday, August 26, AT 8PM

Kikínceañera: Noche De Orgullo

Featuring Valentina, Doris Anahí, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, Neyva, and more

What's a Kikínceañera? A little bit quinceañera, a little bit kiki, and a whole lot of fun. The brainchild of artist and musician Neyva, Kikínceañera is a celebration of LA's queer Latinx music and drag communities. The party includes performances by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, Neyva, Doris Anahí, and a host of LA's most talented drag artists headlined by the great Valentina.



Saturday, September 10, AT 8PM

Desde México: Pacífico Dance Company 30th Anniversary

Pacífico Dance Company blends traditional folk dance and modern dance in an exploration and celebration of the cultural origins and stories of Mexico's diverse regions and peoples. In Desde México, Pacífico presents two dance suites that illustrate a history shaped by the legacy of colonialism as it intertwined the cultural traditions of African, Mexican Amerindian, and European settlers to Mexico. The evening also features the world premiere of A lo Norteño by Matthew de Leon.



Thursday, September 15, AT 8PM

Ibeyi

Madison McFerrin

Ethereal harmonies and minimalist beats offer an antidote to apathy. As Ibeyi, sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz sing in stunning parallel harmonies, sharing a message of power and possibility. Spell 31 is their boldest offering yet-their ethereal, crystalized vocals are fused with gospel, persuasive percussion, deeply resonant bass, and electronic neo soul expressions, all of it declaring a prophecy that's also a call to action: It is not yet too late to be the person you always thought you could be.

Madison McFerrin is an independent singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. In December of 2016, she quietly introduced her soulful take on a cappella to the world when she self-released Finding Foundations: Vol. I. Shortly after it dropped, tastemaking DJ Gilles Peterson snatched up her standout track, "No Time to Lose," for his Brownswood Bubblers compilation. The New York Times went on to mention how her sound "shows wonderful vocal dexterity, deftly swerving from sharp, clearly enunciated staccato bursts to fluttery, free-form melismata."



Saturday, September 24, AT 8PM

¡Viva La Tradición! Juan Gabrielísimo

Six years after the death of one of Mexico's most beloved pop icons and composers, Las Colibrí pays tribute to Juan Gabriel. Juan Michel, who embodies the voice and persona of El Divo de Juarez, appears alongside Las Colibrí, with special guests Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martinez Jr. and Ballet Folklorico Ollín.



Saturday, October 1, AT 8PM

Noche Cosmica: Thee Sinseers, Luna Luna, Katzù Oso, and Irene Diaz

Cosmica Artists is celebrating 18 years of music, community, and movimiento. This unforgettable night of music curated by Cosmica founder Gil Gastelum and his team features the East LA R&B "souldies" sound of Thee Sinseers, the bilingual, pop-driven indie rock band Luna Luna, the dreamy synth-pop of Katzù Oso, and the sultry, straight-to-the-heart songwriting of Irene Diaz. Together, Noche Cosmica pays homage to the label's legacy of innovation while showcasing the modern musical landscape through the Latinx lens.



Saturday, October 8, AT 8PM

Acosta Danza: Cuban Landscape

Cuban Landscape features U.S. premieres of new and existing works. Acosta Danza presents Paysage, Soudain, and la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg, De Punta a Cabo by Alexis Fernández (Maca), and Yaday Ponce, Impronta created for Acosta Danza by Spanish choreographer Maria Rovira, a new commission by breakthrough choreographer Micaela Taylor and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui completes the bill with his masterpiece Faun, inspired by Vaslav Nijinsky's L'après-midi d'un faune, set to Debussy's original score with additional music from Nitin Sawhney.



Friday, October 21, AT 8PM

Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza: Storytellers with big band

Grammy award-winning artists Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza join forces for Storytellers, a big band celebration of Brazilian jazz. Marking the 15th anniversary of The Angel City Jazz Festival, Souza and Mendoza bring their deeply personal, colorful and illuminated musicality to songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Edu Lobo, Chico Buarque, Guinga, Djavan, Ivan Lins, and Gilberto Gil.



Saturday, October 22, AT 8PM

The Halluci Nation | El Dusty

Under the name A Tribe Called Red, Tim "2oolman" Hill (Mohawk, of the Six Nations of the Grand River) and Bear Witness (of the Cayuga First Nation) brought together hip-hop and electronic dance music with the sounds of First Nations pow wows-a sound that won them Juno Awards and got them shortlisted for the Polaris Prize in Canada. Their new name is a nod to the artist and activist John Trudell, who used it to describe the vast global community of people who remember at their core what it means to be human. Under any name, the duo brings a borderless, mind-expanding, body-pounding beat that, in the words of Bear Witness, is made for "people to dance to while still having a strong message."



Sunday, October 23, AT 7:30PM

Silvana Estrada and Gepe - Pan American Hoy!

Silvana Estrada sings from down deep, telling her soulful coming-of-age stories in a voice that embraces the legacy of Latin American song and carries it into the 21st century. Playing the Venezuelan cuatro guitar, she sings iconoclastic tales that cut straight to the heart that have won her collaborations with Jorge Drexler, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, and more.

Chilean musician Gepe brings together the sounds of his home country's nueva canción folk scene in the 1960s and ' 70s with the experimental ethos of bands like Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, and Animal Collective.

Pan-American Hoy! is a celebratory snapshot of the colorful, vibrant community of musicians across the Americas, featuring up-and-coming artists who highlight rich traditions and contemporary creativity. Part of the LA Phil's Pan-American Music Initiative.

About The Ford

The Ford is one of the oldest performing arts venues in Los Angeles, with a 1,200-seat outdoor amphitheater and a rich history dating back to 1920. Situated in a 32-acre Los Angeles County park and under the stewardship of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, The Ford presents an eclectic summer season of music, dance, film and family events that are reflective of the communities that comprise Los Angeles.