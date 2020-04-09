Los Angeles Philharmonic Cancels Remainder of 2019/20 Season
To protect its audiences, musicians, employees, and community from the spread of COVID-19 and in response to the evolving guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Los Angeles County health officials, the LA Phil is canceling the remainder of its concerts for the 2019/2020 season at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The following events are canceled:
MAR 20: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Haydn Concerto
MAR 21: Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel - ICED BODIES
MAR 21: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Schumann Concerto
MAR 22: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Adolphe Concerto
MAR 22: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Colburn Celebrity Recital
MAR 24: Ted Hearne's Place
MAR 25: Pasadena Showcase House Youth Concert
MAR 27-29: Requiems: Fauré & Duruflé
MAR 31: Schubert & Adès
APR 1: Yefim Bronfman
APR 2 - 4: Adès Conducts Adès
APR 4: Symphonies for Youth
APR 4: Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Mozart
APR 5: Wayne Shorter Celebration • Ambrose Akinmusire - Origami Harvest
APR 8: Boston Baroque
APR 9 - 11: Symphonie fantastique
APR 11: Symphonies for Youth
APR 11: Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Beethoven
APR 14: Marvels from Eastern Europe
APR 15: Chineke! Orchestra
APR 16-18: Prokofiev & Shostakovich
APR 19: Maria Schneider Orchestra • Anat Cohen Tentet
APR 21: Du Yun & David Bloom
APR 22: Colburn Orchestra
APR 24 - 26: The Planets
APR 26: Lang Lang
APR 30 - May 3: Mälkki Conducts Sibelius
MAY 3: Les Violons du Roy
MAY 7 - 15: Sunday in the Park with George
MAY 16 - 17: Dudamel Conducts Mozart & Mehldau
MAY 19: Anoushka Shankar & Norah Jones
MAY 21 - 24: Dudamel Conducts Norman & Prokofiev
MAY 24: Monica Czausz
MAY 26: 20th-Century Treasures for Wind Quintet
MAY 28 - 31: Gustavo Conducts Gurrelieder
JUN 6: Noon to Midnight
JUN 6: Steve Reich Premiere
Details on how to manage canceled tickets have been emailed to ticketholders. Through the personalized email sent, ticketholders are be able to:
Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. Your generosity will directly support the musicians, teachers, students, and staff of our orchestra, ensuring that our community is alive with music, today and always.
Exchange your tickets for any future 2020/21 season performance or LA Phil-presented concert in the Hollywood Bowl 2020 season. All exchange fees will be waived.
Receive a refund for the value of your ticket.
For assistance, please contact information@laphil.org. Response may be slow due to high demand and staffing restrictions.