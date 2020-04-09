Los Angeles Philharmonic Cancels Remainder of 2019/20 Season

To protect its audiences, musicians, employees, and community from the spread of COVID-19 and in response to the evolving guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Los Angeles County health officials, the LA Phil is canceling the remainder of its concerts for the 2019/2020 season at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The following events are canceled:

MAR 20: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Haydn Concerto

MAR 21: Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel - ICED BODIES

MAR 21: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Schumann Concerto

MAR 22: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Adolphe Concerto

MAR 22: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Colburn Celebrity Recital

MAR 24: Ted Hearne's Place

MAR 25: Pasadena Showcase House Youth Concert

MAR 27-29: Requiems: Fauré & Duruflé

MAR 31: Schubert & Adès

APR 1: Yefim Bronfman

APR 2 - 4: Adès Conducts Adès

APR 4: Symphonies for Youth

APR 4: Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Mozart

APR 5: Wayne Shorter Celebration • Ambrose Akinmusire - Origami Harvest

APR 8: Boston Baroque

APR 9 - 11: Symphonie fantastique

APR 11: Symphonies for Youth

APR 11: Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Beethoven

APR 14: Marvels from Eastern Europe

APR 15: Chineke! Orchestra

APR 16-18: Prokofiev & Shostakovich

APR 19: Maria Schneider Orchestra • Anat Cohen Tentet

APR 21: Du Yun & David Bloom

APR 22: Colburn Orchestra

APR 24 - 26: The Planets

APR 26: Lang Lang

APR 30 - May 3: Mälkki Conducts Sibelius

MAY 3: Les Violons du Roy

MAY 7 - 15: Sunday in the Park with George

MAY 16 - 17: Dudamel Conducts Mozart & Mehldau

MAY 19: Anoushka Shankar & Norah Jones

MAY 21 - 24: Dudamel Conducts Norman & Prokofiev

MAY 24: Monica Czausz

MAY 26: 20th-Century Treasures for Wind Quintet

MAY 28 - 31: Gustavo Conducts Gurrelieder

JUN 6: Noon to Midnight

JUN 6: Steve Reich Premiere

Details on how to manage canceled tickets have been emailed to ticketholders. Through the personalized email sent, ticketholders are be able to:

Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. Your generosity will directly support the musicians, teachers, students, and staff of our orchestra, ensuring that our community is alive with music, today and always.

Exchange your tickets for any future 2020/21 season performance or LA Phil-presented concert in the Hollywood Bowl 2020 season. All exchange fees will be waived.

Receive a refund for the value of your ticket.

For assistance, please contact information@laphil.org. Response may be slow due to high demand and staffing restrictions.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You