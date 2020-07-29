Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust Presents TEICHOLZ HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE FILM SERIES

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, in conjunction with the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles, presents the "Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: The Holocaust & Italy," a series of curated films and discussions, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. Participants can watch the films in advance and then join via Zoom for live discussions.

The series kicks off with the classic "The Garden of the Finzi-Continis," (1970) the Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language film and an Oscar nominee for Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. Directed by the legendary Vittorio De Sica, "The Garden of the Finzi-Continis" is the story of the Finzi-Continis, a noble family of Ferrara, during the Jewish persecution in Italy's 1930s. Starring Dominique Sanda and Helmut Berger, it also won the prestigious Golden Bear Prize, the highest honor at the Berlin Film Festival. Boston University's Nancy Harrowitz, professor of Italian and chair of the Department of Romance, will discuss "The Garden of the Finzi-Continis" with Teicholz. A link to watch the film will be provided upon registration.

"Syndrome K" is a documentary about a highly contagious, highly fictitious disease (Syndrome K) created by three Roman Catholic doctors during the Holocaust to hide Jews in a Vatican-affiliated hospital. It will be the featured film on Thursday, Aug. 13, at p.m. Called "an engaging, informative feature doc," "Syndrome K" is narrated by Ray Liotta. The live discussion will be with Teicholz and filmmaker Stephen Edwards. A link to watch the film will be provided upon registration.

The acclaimed "Life Is Beautiful," (1997) will be the final film and will be featured on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. The Academy Award winner for Best Actor (Roberto Benigni), Best Foreign Language Film and Best Music (Original Dramatic Score), "Life Is Beautiful" also won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Benigni co-wrote the film, which tells the story of a Jewish librarian who uses his humor and imagination to shield his son from the horrors of internment in a Nazi concentration camp. Andrea Malaguti, associate professor of Italian and film studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will talk about "Life Is Beautiful" with Teicholz. The film is available on HBO Now, HBO on Amazon, DirectTV, and YouTube.

The discussions are free. More information can be found at:

· http://lamoth.org/news--events/events/finzi-continis/

· http://lamoth.org/news--events/events/syndromek/

· http://lamoth.org/news--events/events/beautiful/

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You