Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera Presents Repeat Performances Of COSÃŒ FAN TUTTE

Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera, Resident Opera Company at Mount Olive Lutheran Church of Santa Monica presents "Così Fan Tutte" ("Women Are Like That") by composer W.A. Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte.

The operas will feature singers Linda Jackson, Marcela Pan, Sarah Salazar, Steve Moritsugu, John Hansen, Phil Pritchard, Gretje Angell, Art Dumindin, pianist Allen Andrews and many more LAMet performers.

Two young men are boasting about their beautiful fiancées, when the cynical old bachelor Don Alfonso challenges their lovers' fidelity.

The young men, Guglielmo and Ferrando make a wager with the jaded gentleman that their respective fiancées would never betray them.

The terms of the wager? Don Alfonso instructs the young men to disguise themselves as Albanians lords and attempt to seduce the others' lover.

The show is fully staged with costumes. Sung in Italian and English with supertitles.

Suggested donation for admission is $30 advance purchase and $40 at the door.

Tickets are on sale immediately and purchased at www.losangelesmet.com or by calling (310) 570-6448.

Così Fan Tutte will be presented Sat June 29, 2019 @ 7:30pm and Sun June 30, 2019 @2:00pm at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA, 90405.





